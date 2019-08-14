Google Play Services is draining your battery...again!

Not for the first time, Google Play Services is facing accusations of causing battery drain on Android smartphones. Reports are suggesting that a bug in version 18.3.82 is romping through standby battery, regardless of what smartphone you have.

You can find more videos on current tech topics on our video page.

Google Play Services is the heartbeat of any Android smartphone. It has become increasingly vital on mobile devices, with former system APIs such as push notifications and GPS functionality being transferred to Services. Users are now reporting problems regarding battery drain with the latest version of Play Services installed. It appears to be affecting all different smartphone brands and models.

Here we go again with the secret battery assassin Google Play services that updates in the background and stabs your phone right in the heart. — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) 9 August 2019

As you can see in the image above, Google Play Services is by far the greediest application in terms of draining the battery. Our colleagues at Android Police called for users to post screenshots in a thread on Twitter, and owners of a range of smartphones responded with reports of the same issue.

How to check if Play Services is draining your battery

To find out if you are affected by the issue, simply follow the instructions below:

Go to Settings on your Android device Tap on Battery Tap on the Three Dots icon in the top right corner Select Battery Usage Check to see which apps are draining your battery most

This is not the first time Google has suffered problems with Play Services causing excessive battery drain. There are a couple of temporary solutions, such as downgrading to an older version of the software, although this can be a pain as the auto-updates will eventually undo your work. My advice? wait for Google to release a fix, and carry a power bank with you!

Have you experienced this issue? Let us know in the comments below.