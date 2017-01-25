Have a problem with WhatsApp? Here are the solutions
WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps out there, with over 10 percent of human beings actively using it every month. Given this volume of use, it's clear it gets a lot of things right, but today we will be concentrating on what it gets wrong. Here are some of the most common WhatsApp problems on Android and their solutions.
Jump to section:
I can't install WhatsApp
In order to download the latest version of WhatsApp, you need to have a smartphone running Android version 2.1 (by 2017, Android 2.1 and 2.2 will no longer be supported) or higher. You can check your phone's current Android version in Settings > About Phone.
If you're trying to install the WhatsApp app from the WhatsApp website, you'll need to have Unknown Sources enabled in your security settings. Go to Settings > Security > Unknown Sources to activate it.WhatsApp Messenger
I didn't get my activation code
If the installation went smoothly, but the automatically generated message with your activation code never comes through, first ensure you entered your number correctly. Also double check that you chose the right country from the drop-down list. This is the country your phone number is from, not necessarily the country you reside in.
If you still do not receive the code, try requesting a voice call. This way you will have the code read to you by a computer over the phone.
Remember, you have to have a SIM card to register for WhatsApp. Also, you can only use one device per phone number.
I can't connect to WhatsApp, WhatsApp not working, or WhatsApp is down
WhatsApp connection problems are usually caused by your Wi-Fi or network data connection. If you aren't able to send a message, here are a few solutions:
- Make sure your phone is switched on (one for the newbies).
- Install the latest version of the app from the Play Store (link above).
- Check your internet connection, Wi-Fi or 3G (in Settings > Wireless and Network).
- Make sure that a Task Killer app isn't affecting WhatsApp.
- Empty the app cache (Settings > Applications > WhatsApp > Clear Cache).
- Finally, the most extreme solution: uninstall the app and then reinstall it.
Sometimes, even the mighty WhatsApp experiences server issues. If you think WhatsApp isn't working because the service is down, then head over to the WhatsApp Status Twitter account, where outage updates are provided.
WhatsApp doesn't recognize my contacts
There are a few reasons why WhatsApp wouldn't recognize your contacts, so here is a simple checklist to make sure it does:
- Make sure you have the correct contact numbers (the ones they use for WhatsApp).
- Make sure that they are currently using WhatsApp.
- Make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp.
- In your contact list, make sure all of your contacts are 'visible' and/or 'viewable'.
- In your contact list, make sure all of your contact groups (friends, family, co-workers, etc) are set to 'visible' and/or 'viewable'.
WhatsApp has duplicate contacts
While this problem has been largely eradicated through updates to WhatsApp, if you have duplicate contacts in your address book, it might persist in some way. Find out how to remove duplicate contacts in Android.
'Can't play video' error
To prevent this from happening, there are two things you can try. First, check that Google Photos is up to date. Open up the Play Store, press on the hamburger menu button at the top left and then on My apps & games, and see if Google Photos is at the top of the page, waiting for an update.
If that didn't help, another solution is to go to Settings > Apps / Application manager > Google+ and press on Uninstall updates.
What does 'Last Seen' mean in WhatsApp?
The Last Seen time stamp tells you when a user was last using WhatsApp. This does not necessarily mean that they have read your messages, only that they opened the application.
When you're in WhatsApp and one of your contacts also opens it, you'll see their status change to 'Online', but again, this doesn't mean they're looking at your messages, just that they are using WhatsApp.
I can't see 'Last Seen' on WhatsApp
If you are unable to see the Last Seen timestamp in a conversation, it could be for a number of reasons. If you've disabled your Last Seen time in Settings > Account > Privacy > Last Seen, then you won't be able to see other people's Last Seen times, either.
If the problem is only with one or some contacts, then it might mean that they've disabled the Last Seen time in their WhatsApp settings. If they're still receiving and responding to your messages, this is almost certainly the case.
The final reason is that a contact has blocked you. If your messages never get past the one gray tick, then this makes it more certain that you've been blocked, and if you can't see changes to the contact's profile, then you've certainly been blocked. Many apologies.
What do the blue check marks mean in WhatsApp?
There is a lot of confusion about what the two checks (or tick marks) in your WhatsApp message window mean. If you want a complete breakdown of all the markings in WhatsApp, take a look at our detailed What do the WhatsApp check marks mean? article, which also covers the microphone markings for audio messages.
Here is a quick summary:
- The clock symbol means your message is yet to be sent from your device.
- One gray tick means that the message has been sent and has been received by the WhatsApp server.
- Two gray ticks mean the message has been delivered to the intended device.
- Two blue ticks mean that the recipient/recipients have seen the message. (In group conversations, this means when all participants in the group have viewed the message.)
I have problems with voice calls or can't answer answer calls
If you are experiencing poor quality voice calls, drop outs or you can't make or receive calls, it is almost certainly related to your connection. Voice calls are carried out over Wi-Fi or mobile data. Ensure your connection is strong. If you're using mobile data, you will need at least 3G. Perhaps also try disconnecting and reconnecting to the network. The problem might not even be on your end: the person you're talking with will also need to ensure they have a good connection.
I can't hear audio messages or WhatsApp can't play audio
This could be related to the proximity sensor that WhatsApp relies on. It is found near the front-facing camera on your phone, and detects when you're holding your phone to your ear. If the sensor is activated, audio will play through the ear speaker very quietly. Ensure you keep your phone away from your face, and the audio should play through the normal speaker. Check to make sure the volume is turned up as well.
I can't download videos or photos on WhatsApp
Head to Settings > Data usage and see if you only have media auto-downloads enabled when you're on Wi-Fi. If they are, you will either need to connect to a Wi-Fi network or enable auto-downloads on mobile data and/or when roaming.
The fall back, as is often the case, is to restart your router if you're on Wi-Fi and to restart your phone, as well.
WhatsApp is blocked in my country
If you're one of the unfortunate few to have WhatsApp blocked in your country, there is a way around the problem. Use a VPN. You can find out what a VPN is, why you need one, and how to get one here.
I can't save photos to send to another contact
The way this is done has changed. Long press on the image in the chat that you want to share, and at the top-right of the page, a right-facing arrow will appear. Press on this, and you can select the contact you want to share the image with.
What should I do if my phone is lost or stolen?
First, lock your SIM card by contacting your carrier. This should always be your first step. Once this is done, WhatsApp can no longer be activated on that device. Once you have a new SIM (presumably with the same number) you can reactivate WhatsApp on your new phone.
In the meantime, send WhatsApp a message asking them to deactivate your account. Send an email with the subject "Lost/Stolen: Please deactivate my account" to support@whatsapp.com, and include your phone number (complete with an international dialing code) in the email body. If you don't do this, WhatsApp can still be used over Wi-Fi.
Other problems with WhatsApp
If you're having other problems with WhatsApp that aren't listed here, let us know. If you have more questions, you can check out our forum or leave your requests in the comments below and we'll update this article with more solutions for your WhatsApp problems.
110 comments
REGARDING NOT HAVING VERIFICATION.As i mentioned when i installed watsapp after formating my cell,i installed again watsapp but after verification process an error is coming that"WRONG PASSCODE" I tried many a times the whole process again with correct passcode as got in my sms still the same.Also tried call me option,entered again the passcode but still the same error appears.Please its a humble request to solve this and help me in this problem.waiting for a positive response.Please help its a request.I tried many a times but still the same error
Thanks and waiting for replies from valuable viewers...please
I wondered if someone could help I have tried contacting Whatapp customer support and they only send automated emails. I have verified my number too many times and now it says I have to contact support.... which I have tried doing but they are not responding. Do you know how I can verify my number again? There isnt even a count down time it wont even let me try and verify.
My partner lives in Spain and I can ring and message him no problem and he can message me both text and voice no problem. But when he tries to call me the call gets declined straight away and I get a missed call notification but the phone never even rings..... any ideas what the problem might be ????
I have the exact same issue with missed calls. Did you ever find a solution?
I cant download or upload images,videos,audios in my whatssapp.I tried reinstalling and its not working. Plz help me.
Dear Team, am not receiving whatsapp notification and new messages while my screen is locked/off. When i manually enter the whatsapp that time only i am receiving notification .so plz help what is issue ?
Dear Team, am not receiving whatsapp notification and new messages while my screen is locked/off. When i manually enter the whatsapp that time only i am receiving notification and messages. I checked my device completely all notifications was enabled condition only even i checked whatsapp notification settings also there also al notification was enabled only. yesterday i downloaded and installed the new version of whatsapp but still notification was not receiving.
sir i have one problam yesterday i install whtsapp and there was pending sms but its showing so can u please resolve my problam its a humble request please solve it
Hi.
The sole admin for our family group Whatsapp previously was my father. After his SIM card is not working good, he changed to another number and now the group is left without any other admin. Please let me know if you have solution for this problem.
We can't add new members to this group for a while already :(
WhatsApp is blocked in UAE, when I was there I used Sahrzad service and it worked fine.
how to solve this problem wheni open a whatsapp its syes unfortunately, whatsapp no longer supports this phone please switech to a supported phone................
hey can someone please help me i am a Jamaican.. i was looking for some space on my phone i click clear all data from whats app it happens to log me out of whats app now am trying to get back in and i cant every second i click send me an sms it says wait one hour so many hours have passed and i try again and again still not logged in same thing goes for call me, then it has a sentence at the top saying (waiting to automatically detect an SMS to this number to this number .. it has been four days now someone please help i use whats app to do my work.. thank you for your help please....
I have a issue with my whatsapp account.
I have a whatsapp group and i am the one admin of that group. unfortunately i left the group which i am the only one admin of the that group. still that group running but no admin.please help friends.
when i send a picture on my whatsapp chat group all the members cannot view them, please advise why is this problema on my Smartphone. thanks
I have installed the latest version of WhatsApp, but now I can't get past the Google Drive backup when I try to open the app. I select my Google Account but when I press "Done" I still get a message that reads "Choose a backup frequency to continue". Please help
I want regist my whatsaap buat that number is gone
My only issue is that not enough people that I know use the app!
Message them all using WhatsApp so that they all know that you are using it.
Please write an article highlighting the best SMS/MMS apps that do not require a phone number. Obviously, Whatsapp would not fall into this category.
There are plenty of messaging apps out there but it would be nice if users could send and receive SMS messages without the hassle of needing a phone number. What am I supposed to do if I want to text people using my tablet that has no number?
Bang on, just something I was in need of:)