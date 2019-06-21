The first Amazon Fire TV with Dolby Atmos technology is here

After selling TVs of various brands with Fire TV software on board for several years, Amazon announced its first model to support Dolby Vision technology. This Smart TV, produced in collaboration with Toshiba, will be sold exclusively by Amazon and the American electronics chain Best Buy.

Amazon has just made its first TV official with its Fire TV software and Dolby Vision technology on board in the United States: the 55-inch model is already available for purchase at a price of $449.99, while the other sizes of 43-inch and 50-inch will be available by the end of the month at their respective prices of $329.99 and $379.99.

You can also use Fire TV on your TV with the Fire TV Stick. / © AndroidPIT

The Dolby Vision format is particularly important for Amazon: it is an HDR format that offers a wider and brighter range of colors when viewing supported content, especially that broadcast on its streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video. "We worked closely with Best Buy and Dolby to create an amazing TV," said Sandeep Gupta, Amazon's VP for Fire TV development.

The arrival of this new Fire TV is a step that Amazon has necessarily had to take, especially to counter the advance of the line of Smart TV Roku and TCL that already offer Dolby Vision technology. However, unlike the latter, Amazon can count on its partnership with Best Buy, which will play an important role in this initiative as an exclusive retailer in the United States and Canada.

