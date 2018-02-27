Don't expect to see all those new Nokias in the US this year

HMD Global's impressive showing at MWC got us excited for the revival of the classic Nokia brand, with the Finnish company releasing not one, but five new promising smartphones. Unfortunately for stateside Nokia fans, only one member of the family will be making the crossing over to the US—the mid-range Nokia 6.

Nokia is back, baby. It's good again. HMD Global appeared to be full of promise at MWC 2018 in Barcelona. The expanded portfolio seems to have something for everyone. We were most excited by the high-end package offered by the Nokia 8 Sirocco, and the nostalgic appeal of the Nokia 8110 4G Reloaded. Yep. The banana phone from the Matrix.

No new Nokia 8110 for US consumers this year. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

But sadly, US buyers can only look longingly across the Atlantic at these aforementioned devices.

This disappointing news comes straight from the mouth of the Finnish firm’s CEO, Florian Seiche. During an interview with CNET, Seiche stated that a big US launch “not a core focus for this year, but certainly it is on our roadmap”.

HMD's American ambition hinges on the Nokia 6 (2018)

In fact, only one of the new Nokia siblings, the updated Nokia 6, is crossing the pond. And worse still, the plucky mid-range device really is going at it alone, as it will be without US carrier support. Juho Sarvikas, HMD's chief product officer, told CNET that the device would arrive to the US market in May.

For an indication of price, buying the phone directly will cost around £200 in the UK, so could be around $280 in the US. Still, many users will prefer a higher end phone on contract.

The Nokia 6 is a solid mid-range phone and promises strong improvements, but without carrier support and a confusing name which doesn't distinguish the updated 2018 version from its previous namesake, it seems like a long shot. Still, the years to come could see HMD follow up with a stronger push into the US market.

Opinion by Nicholas Montegriffo Without carrier support, the new Nokia 6 will struggle to make an impact in the US What do you think? 50 50 6 participants

What do you think? Is the Nokia brand recognition still powerful enough in the US for the new Nokia 6 to establish a foothold selling directly to consumers?