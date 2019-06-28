The Honor 20 Pro receives Google certification, release could be imminent

On May 21, in a sunny London, Honor made its new Honor 20 range official. Problem, among the new products announced, the Honor 20 Pro had not yet received its Google certification due to the conflict between the USA and Huawei, thus preventing its marketing. Good news for the Chinese manufacturer, the problem has been solved.

Announced with great fanfare in the British capital more than a month ago, the Honor 20 Pro is still waiting for its release date. Until now, the smartphone has lacked the necessary Google certification to be able to offer Google applications and enjoy Google Play Services.

The thing now seems to be fixed because the smartphone has been certified to use Google's services. The list of devices supported by Google has been updated and now includes the new flagship of the Chinese brand. The "YAL-L41" model reserved for the international market appears in the selection. We also learn that the device is also called Nova 5T Pro.

The Honor 20 Pro has finally received its Google certification. Google © Google

With this certification in hand, Honor should not delay too long before marketing his device. A release in the course of July is widely possible. Its price is already known because it had been announced during its officialization. It will therefore be necessary to count 599 euros to be able to obtain it.

Given its beautiful 6.29-inch display and design, the manufacturer's smartphone could be a great success, despite the conflict between Huawei and China, which casts doubt on future updates. Especially since its technical specifications are also up to the task with a Kirin 980 in-house processor (already seen on the Huawei P30 Pro and Mate 20 Pro and Honor View20) and 8 GB of RAM.

Are you looking forward to the arrival of the Honor 20 Pro?