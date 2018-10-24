Honor Magic 2: First official images revealed
Update: Official images and teaser video!
The second generation of the Magic and the brand's most innovative device, will not be officially revealed for another week, but we can already bring you a load of new images and a teaser video released by the Huawei sub-brand.
First look: Official images on the Honor Magic 2
The Magic 2 will opt for a Real FullView display, i.e. without borders and with a display/body ratio of 100%. The Magic 2 will also feature a camera with a retractable mechanism, although it looks a bit different to what we saw on the OPPO Find X and Vivo NEX. Honor thought carefully about it before integrating it: it preferred it to the rotating camera because it is more natural to use. The Magic Slide feature gives users a complete view and allows them to call artificial intelligence into play with a single gesture. AI, the other keyword of the Magic 2, is inherited from its predecessor.
The front-facing cameras are hidden behind the display itself, negating the need for a notch completely. From this image, it looks as though the screen slides down to reveal the selfie and facial recognition lenses.
A triple-camera setup remains on the back of the device, and it looks very similar to that found on the P20 Pro and new Mate 20 Pro from Huawei.
The new smartphone will be available in the pinky-red finish pictured above, as well as a blue/turquoise version that looks almost identical to the one we've seen before on the P20 Pro.
The Honor Magic 2 will be officially announced on October 31st, 2018.
Honor Magic 2 teaser video
Magic 2: the jewel in Honor’s crown
George Zhao left the press speechless at IFA 2018 when, after introducing Honor Play, he pulled the Magic 2 out of his pocket. After the success of Honor Magic in 2016, the Chinese manufacturer is ready to release the second generation. The Magic 2, Honor's next flagship device, is now confirmed and will be released by the end of the year. This line of devices (with the arrival of the second generation it's worth presuming there will be more sequels) will focus on innovation. Magic is the line that integrates all the technologies currently available to the brand.
George Zhao already has it in his pocket, although obviously, this is not the final version. But the Magic 2 is here, it exists, and it's ready to debut. The Mate 20 line was the first to integrate the new Kirin 980, but the Honor Magic 2 will proudly bear HiSilicon's finest too, this is a fact.
The fingerprint reader? It will be integrated into the display, at least that's what was suggested by Honor's CEO, George Zhao, during the group interview: "The fingerprint reader under the display will be coming soon"... just like the Magic 2! The Honor Magic 2 will also offer 40W Magic Charge charging. For greater safety, the firmware will have 15 layers of protection capable of identifying the battery, cable and charger and only when these are identified will the Super Charge start.
Definitely a magical device that we can't wait to see close up. Are you excited to get your hands on the Magic 2?
2 comments
Sadly, we'll never see it in America, and for good reason. After the government here kicked Huawei & ZTE out (probably because of the cozy deal Apple/Samsung/carriers have), would you even bother? It's impossible to break in here, because people think you have to buy it from a carrier to get "a good deal" and won't pay full retail at sale and want to spread it out over 12-24 months. Therefore, you need carrier branding to get those deals. And, no one wants to try to get carrier branding. Oppo is going to try with the OnePlus 6T on T-mobile, we'll see how that goes.
I doubt I'll ever see one in the flesh.