Honor Note 10 leak reveals impressive size and specs

Honor, a brand close to Huawei, is preparing to revive its phablet line called (rather imaginatively) Note. Honor Note 10 made its first appearance in the form of a leak that revealed its design and interesting technical features on the supposedly official product page.

Honor seems unstoppable. The Chinese brand that produces smartphones with an excellent quality/price ratio, is about to present a new line of products. After the arrival on the market of Honor 10 and View 10 also seems to be coming Note 10, a phablet with generous size and huge battery. The news comes directly from China, where the official product page seems to have appeared, revealing its design and technical characteristics.

A familiar design

Honor Note 10 sports a golden coat. In these early images you'll find a design similar to View 10, with a metal shell and a large display on the front. On the front there's the display with a 18:9 format that is rumored to have QHD resolution and an extreme diagonal of 6.9 inches, dimensions that were reserved for tablets until a few years ago. The panel will likely be an AMOLED manufactured by Samsung.

A View 10 with the fingerprint sensor on the body. / © Smart Play

The fingerprint reader is located at the back, just like it was in the good old days, and not under the display. There are also two horizontally arranged cameras on the body, the main one boasting 16MP supported by AI.

Kirin for maximum power

In the section dedicated to technical specifications there's the top-range HiSilicon SoC, and the Kirin 970 that Huawei and Honor are so fond of. This is all joined by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. The device features Huawei's Boost GPU software technology that promises 60% more performance with 30% less power consumption than classic home software.

Top range specs for the Honor Note 10. / © Smart Play

The most impressive feature is definitely the huge 6000 mAh battery that should guarantee a long life despite the huge front panel.

There is no information about the date the Honor Note 10 will be released, but it could be shown during the IFA in Berlin!