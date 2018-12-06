Honor View 20: Android version and display details revealed
A few weeks before its presentation, the veil is lifted over the Honor View 20. Thanks to a user agent profile posted on its website, we learned the version of Android used by the smartphone and its screen resolution.
It is on January 22nd in Paris that Honor should unveil its new Honor View 20 for the European market. By then, the smartphone should be official in the Chinese market. Will it follow its predecessor, the Honor View 10, into the US market despite Huawei's difficulties? We still don't know, but in the meantime, several elements of its technical data sheet are gradually being revealed.
In addition to the fact that the View 20 should include the latest Kirin 980 processor and that it would be the first phone of the brand with a selfie camera integrated into the screen, the smartphone will include Android Pie 9.We also learn that the device will offer a resolution of 2310 x 1080 pixels. 3C certification also allows us to know that the smartphone will be compatible with the 22.5 watt fast recharge.
It remains to be seen whether the Honor View 20 will offer three photo sensors and a fingerprint reader under the screen, and Honor often draws inspiration from the Mate range for its View range, but nothing has been confirmed yet.
What are you waiting to see on the Honor View 20?
Via: Gsmarena Source: Nashville Chatter Class
No comments