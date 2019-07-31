The definitive guide to contacting Instagram support, the easy way

Are you having problems with your Instagram account? Can't log in, or maybe you have been banned? If you are looking for an easy way to contact technical support, we'll tell you how to do it in this guide, whether you are an influencer or just an average user.

Contacting Instagram is particularly easy, but the real problem is getting an answer. Consequently, this makes it very difficult to find a solution to your problem, so it is important to know all of the options available to you to "disturb" the technical support of the social network.

Instagram phone number and e-mail address

Although Instagram's phone number and e-mail address are publicly available, it is very unlikely that you will receive any response through these channels. But if you want to try your luck, here they are:

Telephone number: +1 650 543 4800

Email: support@instagram.com

Would you like to contact Instagram support? Be patient! / © Moose at Pexels.com

Why is it so difficult to contact Instagram?

Instagram has more than a billion users, so you can imagine the number of support requests it must receive every single day. However, if you are an influencer or content creator with tens of thousands of followers, we know by unofficial means that Instagram will have an eye on you.

How to contact Instagram support (regular user)

A regular Instagram user can still receive support, only it is less likely to happen. The best solution is to send a request from the official website by following these instructions:

Visit the official website of Instagram

Scroll to the end and click Support

In the menu on the left, click Privacy and Safety Center

Click Report Something

Select the type of problem

Proceed to the completion of the form and send the message

How to contact Instagram support (influencers and content creators)

Because of their fame, influencers are more likely to be targeted on Instagram. In fact, there are many cases of attacks on certain profiles in an attempt to take control of their accounts. As we said before, Instagram does not have a real priority scheme, but it is highly likely that the social network will react more quickly if your profile is deemed of higher importance than normal.

Influencers have an extra opportunity but at a high price. / © AndroidPIT

However, this gap in official support has created a real black market made up of Instagram employees who provide unofficial support services for thousands of dollars depending on how influential you are. Depending on the revenue generated by your account, the importance of your brand and the amount of work dedicated to building your audience, you may have to spend a lot of money.

Of course, we can't tell you which channels to follow to get such support, so good luck.

How to contact Instagram through your Facebook advertising account

If you regularly spend money on Facebook and Instagram sponsorships, you are definitely aware of your Advertising Account. Don't waste time contacting the support team and asking them your questions. A paying user will certainly not get the same treatment as a free user: after all, it is in the interest of Facebook to make you happy and, therefore, make you spend more.

Where to find a valid help for Instagram problems

First, we recommend that you visit the official support portal at help.instagram.com. If you don't find a solution to your problem, Facebook, Twitter and Reddit pages are very valuable alternatives.

Banned account? Here's the magic link!

Even though Instagram has only recently decided to warn users of an incoming ban against them in advance, if you violate its rules you will be thrown out in no time and sometimes without any reason. So how do you recover a banned account if you can't contact technical support? Especially knowing that you probably won't ever receive a response.... This is where a specific link comes to the rescue.

What you need to do is follow these steps:

Visit this link

Select whether the account is used to represent a business, product or service or not

Fill in the required data and send the request

By using this link you will receive a response from the Instagram team in about 3-7 days, in which you will be asked to send a selfie while holding a sheet of paper with a code written on it that will be given to you via email. Afterwards, if all goes well, you'll get your fully operational account back.

Have you ever tried contacting Instagram? What was your experience like?