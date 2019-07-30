The Black Shark 2 Pro will pack more power thanks to the Snapdragon 855+

Xiaomi is back once again on the gaming smartphone scene. Today, the Chinese giant has presented the new Pro version of its already known Black Shark 2, which gains more power thanks to the presence of the new SoC Snapdragon 855+.

Faithful to the rumors leaked during past weeks, here comes the new Xiaomi gaming smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 855+ chipset and dissipated by the so-called "direct touch liquid cooling system". Apart from this detail of which we can't wait to learn more, the Black Shark 2 Pro could be one of the most powerful smartphones on the market soon, along with Asus and its ROG Phone 2.

Xiaomi has not only increased the power, but has also made some improvements to the screen, which is able to support a response frequency of 240 Hz and a latency of just 34.7 ms. The company did not reveal the actual refresh rate of the display, which suggests it could be the traditional 60 Hz. For the rest, it is the same 6.39-inch AMOLED screen (without a notch) with maximum resolution FHD+ and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

The display improves its touch performance, but not the refresh rate. / © Black Shark

Unfortunately, the battery has not changed: it is the same 4,000 mAh module that supports fast-charging up to 27W via the USB-C port. Other notable details include the presence of UFS 3.0 memory, a dual rear camera with a 48MP main sensor and 12MP telephoto lens. The company also claims the ability to record video in slow-motion at 1920 fps at 720p resolution.

The Black Shark 2 Pro with 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage will be available for about $500, while the 12/256 GB model will cost about fifty bucks more. European and American prices are not yet confirmed though, because the brand has not yet formalized a launch outside of China.