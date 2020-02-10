Let's face it, anyone who owns a pair of Apple AirPods or AirPods Pro has misplaced them at least once or twice. The small true wireless earbuds are easy to lose, but fortunately, Apple has created several tools to help you find your headphones quickly and easily. Here to how to find your AirPods.

How to find your lost AirPods with your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

One of the easiest ways to find your Apple AirPods is by using the company's built-in Find My service. The best thing about Find My from Apple is that you don't have to register your AirPods directly with the service. If you are already using an iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch that is registered with Find My, connecting a pair of AirPods to the device will automatically enable Find My for your headphones too.

If your AirPods are lost, out of the case, and somewhere relatively nearby, you can use Find My to quickly find them again. Unfortunately, if your AirPods are in the case or out of range, Find My will only be able to show you where they were last connected. Still, it's better than nothing, and could help you track down your AirPods.

To find your AirPods on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch, follow the instructions below:

Open the Find My app. Select the Devices tab. Choose your AirPods.

On your computer, you can do the following instead:

Go to iCloud.com. Sign in with your Apple ID. Open Find iPhone. Click All Devices, then click your AirPods.

How to find your AirPods by playing a sound

If you know your AirPods are somewhere nearby but just can't locate them, you can use sound to locate them. Much like you may have asked someone to call your mobile phone when you couldn't find it, you can make your AirPods play a sound to help you find them. This can be more useful than looking at the GPS location of your Apple headphones if you are in your own home or office, for example.

To find your AirPods by playing a sound, simply follow the instructions below:

Open the Find My app. Select the Devices tab. Choose your AirPods from the list. Tap Play Sound.

What to do if your AirPods are offline

If you have tried to locate your AirPods using Find My but have discovered they are offline, you won't be able to see the GPS location of your earbuds or play a sound to help you locate them. You will simply get a "No location found" message in the app. However, all is not lost.

You can access the last known location of your AirPods, which could help you narrow down the search. You also get a notification when your AirPods come back online, should someone else find them or a thief try to use them.