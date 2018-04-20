No peeking! How to hide albums in your Android gallery app

Sometimes you need to hide entire picture albums from your gallery. Getting this done is easy and there are two quick ways to do it. Just follow the steps in one of the two solutions we’ve outlined here and your albums will be hidden from your gallery.

Best solution: Gallery Lock

You can use apps to hide your photos and videos and put them under password protection. Our preferred solution for this is Gallery Lock. Basically, you move your photo albums from your gallery to this app. Getting this done is easy. Just download the free app below and follow our quick guide!

Gallery Lock (Hide pictures)

Begin by opening the Gallery Lock app. The first time you do this you will be prompted to enter a PIN. It defaults to 7777, but you can change this later if you wish. After you’ve read the instructions (or not), you should see a group of default albums.

At the bottom of the screen, tap Add Folder and give it a name. Hit OK and head down to the bottom of the screen. You should see the new folder with a default picture. Tap on it. Now at the bottom of the screen hit Add photo/video. Now tap the pictures and videos you want in this hidden folder and hit the green plus sign in the top right-hand corner of your screen.

Watch the video below to see exactly how to do this.