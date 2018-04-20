No peeking! How to hide albums in your Android gallery app
Sometimes you need to hide entire picture albums from your gallery. Getting this done is easy and there are two quick ways to do it. Just follow the steps in one of the two solutions we’ve outlined here and your albums will be hidden from your gallery.
Best solution: Gallery Lock
You can use apps to hide your photos and videos and put them under password protection. Our preferred solution for this is Gallery Lock. Basically, you move your photo albums from your gallery to this app. Getting this done is easy. Just download the free app below and follow our quick guide!Gallery Lock (Hide pictures)
Begin by opening the Gallery Lock app. The first time you do this you will be prompted to enter a PIN. It defaults to 7777, but you can change this later if you wish. After you’ve read the instructions (or not), you should see a group of default albums.
- At the bottom of the screen, tap Add Folder and give it a name.
- Hit OK and head down to the bottom of the screen.
- You should see the new folder with a default picture. Tap on it.
- Now at the bottom of the screen hit Add photo/video.
- Now tap the pictures and videos you want in this hidden folder and hit the green plus sign in the top right-hand corner of your screen.
Watch the video below to see exactly how to do this.
Now your pictures and videos are hidden. Head into your gallery to make sure you didn’t miss any. Once you take new pictures or videos you can add them to your Gallery Lock app folders using the same method. When you want to retrieve them just go back into the folder.
If you later decide you want to unhide them, just go back into the folder and hold down on a picture and tap Unhide.
Alternate solution: Astro File Manager
If you prefer to use a file manager rather than a gallery lock app, then you just need to follow these easy steps. First, download Astro File Manager below.Astro File Manager (File Explorer)
- Once you’re in the app, go to Primary then tap Pictures.
- Now tap and hold the folder you want to hide.
- Once it’s highlighted, hit the menu button (three dots at the top right of your screen).
- From here go to Rename.
- Now, rename the folder .nomedia and be sure to include the period in front of the text. Hit Rename and you’re all set.
Watch the video below to see an example of how this is done.
- If you want to see those hidden folders in Astro again you need to go to the menu and hit View Settings.
- From here, hit the Advanced tab.
- You just need to check the box after Show hidden files and go back into the app and you should see your folder.
- If you want to unhide it, just rename it but don’t include a period at the front.
Do you have any other solutions for hiding your albums? Let us know in the comments.
21 comments
Hey everyone some buddy help me i using s7 and im facing new problem overlay mobile not allow to save any phote & video please guid me how to solve it
Ya this method also works but i mostly use like i will create an folde named .xyz {Make sure you put . before foler name} and then will transfer those file in that folder and its safe.
Levipic can also do this!
Look like useful apps! never thought about the idea of hiding/locking galleries!
Jim W
Thanks, but I'm using Photo Video Gallery Locker for my personal and important photos and videos gallery. It has multi security, cloud backup and data recovery feature.
I don't know about how to hide albums in android app gallery but i can tell you how you can hide those album in other way,I would suggest you to download Leo privacy app lock hide which will help you to hide your albums,videos and even your important files or data.i am currently using the same and its running good.So give it a try.
I thought this would be by default gallery app. My phone lag due to too many third party apps.
I use Photo Locker. In my opinion, it is a very good app for hiding photos and documents. It sounds like it is much easier to use than Gallery Lock also. All you have to do to hide a photo in Photo Locker is to share the photo and one of the options presented is to hide in Photo Locker. A pop up appears where you can select the folder to hide the photo in or you can create a new folder for the photo you want to hide. It also has protection with a PIN. You may want to check Photo Locker out.
I have to ask you since you use it, what happens when you update the app? According to the reviews in Play Store all your photos disappear after an update is done. Overall the concept of the app seems good, but the feedback...
I think the app has updated several times since I have been using it. I just checked and all the photos that I have hidden there are still there. It updated in the past few weeks. I don't know what happened to the people in the reviews. No problems for me. I am using a Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. Had Photo Locker on my S5 also and no problems there either. They were all still there last time I checked on that phone.
Makes absolute sense, good info!
Thanks for sharing….Though I have a very good app locker but its always good to know other available options.
The reviews in the Play Store says that the app doesn't seem to be doing so well. A lot of bugs and errors for most.
Still liked this article though, as I'm looking for a way to protect my gallery from
*cough!* Curious friends... *cough!*
EDIT: I just discovered an app you might want to put on this list: "Gallery Vault - Hide Pictures". There is a free version and a pro version to it. Reviews, stars and user feedback seems really good. I will try the free version for a couple of days for my final opinion.
Is it possible to hide apps without root (and no launchers please)?
There are a lot of app hider available at store
https://play.google.com/store/search?q=app%20hider&c=apps&hl=en
With a Note 4 running MM 6.0.1, the PRIVATE MODE is used to hide pics one doesn't want others to see.
This is what I use, but be prepared to wait for an album with a lot of photos, they sometimes tacke awhile to switch to private mode. I also have a Note 4.
Thank you!!!
Just a simple ".nomedia" file in the folder, and all subfolders are hidden.
I get a whole lot of files appearing in my gallery which are actually music album art from my music. I don't want it appearing there in the gallery. But I don't think that a .nomedia file will help because if I put one in then not only will gallery not find the album art, but the music player won't find the music. So what do you do then? How can you eliminate the mountain of album art from the gallery?
The music player still sees the art and the music (poweramp, anyways). I just added a single .nomedia file to my music folder and all the album art vanished. it's a christmas miracle.