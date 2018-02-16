How to improve GPS signal on your Android device
Your GPS sensor lets your phone use navigational apps, such as Google Maps and location services, and properly tag your geo-location across them. A good signal is crucial for navigation as well as for playing certain AR (augmented reality) games like Pokémon Go. So, here's how you can improve the GPS signal on your device.
Jump to:
- What is GPS?
- Switch on 'High accuracy' mode
- Keep the GPS signal active
- How to diagnose GPS issues
- Refresh GPS data
- Get an external GPS receiver
What is GPS?
To know how to optimize your GPS it's helpful to understand how it works. GPS stands for Global Positioning System and was developed by the US Army in 1973, but in 1995 it was released for civilian purposes. It was initially used with 24 satellites but now there are 31 GPS satellites in orbit.
Your smartphone communicates with these satellites via a GPS antenna, which is part of the hardware in the majority of today's smartphones and tablets. This hardware is connected via a driver with the software. Thus, there are three sources of error for the GPS signal in the smartphone:
- The number of GPS satellites at the current location
- The quality of the GPS antenna in the smartphone
- The implementation of the driver in the operating system
Switch on 'High accuracy' mode
To get the best possible signal, you have to be prepared to use a bit more battery than normal. It's a necessary sacrifice, and you can always reverse it later when you don't need to use GPS anymore. Enabling this is easy; just follow a couple of steps and you'll be on your way.
Go into your Settings and tap Location and ensure that your location services are on. You should be able to toggle it at the top right hand of your screen. It should be green and the button to the right.
Now the first category under Location should be Mode, tap that and make sure it's set to High accuracy. This uses your GPS as well as your Wi-Fi and mobile networks to estimate your location. This will use more battery, but will utilize all available methods to give you the most accurate location possible.
Keep the GPS signal active
One of the main problems that we encountered when going from one app to another is that the GPS is turned off to save battery. If for example you are playing Pokémon Go and want to take a look at your latest messages, your GPS could be turned off.
However, you can keep the GPS signal active. To do this you must install a GPS app. We recommend Connected GPS. It's a simple app and does the trick. Bear in mind that doing this could result in reduced battery life.GPS Connected
Find out if your GPS issues are hardware- or software-related
With GPS Essentials, you can diagnose whether poor GPS signal is due to a hardware or software issue. In the GPS Essentials main menu, tap Satellites, then watch (with some amazement) your phone connecting to satellites around the earth.
If no satellites appear, then this could be due to interference from metallic objects around you, your smartphone case, or your GPS hardware not working properly. If satellites do appear, but your GPS is still out of whack, then this is a software issue, and you should refer to the other tips in this article to help you.GPS Essentials
Refresh your GPS Data
Sometimes your device will get 'stuck' on certain GPS satellites, even if they’re not within range, causing it not to work properly. To fix this, you can use an app like GPS Status & Toolbox to clear your GPS data and to start connecting to satellites from scratch.
In the app, tap anywhere on the screen, then tap the menu icon and hit Manage A-GPS state. Tap Reset, then when that's finished go back into the Manage A-GPS state menu and tap Download. Your GPS data should now be refreshed, and if it starts playing up again then just repeat this process.GPS Status & Toolbox
Get an external GPS receiver
If your smartphone GPS is no longer sufficient it might be worthwhile for you purchase an external receiver. This can be coupled with the smartphone via Bluetooth and recharge with the same charger. On Amazon, the Garmin GLO GPS receiver costs around $100. Click the link below to pick it up.
Garmin GLO GPS receiver
Do you have any other tweaks to help improve your GPS accuracy? If so, share them in the comments.
20 comments
I use this app "GPS TOTAL RUN" is all in one app.
Check configuration zone of this app, you can change a lot of settings
..if you're a serious hiker/backpacker/4WD you might wanna look into a dedicated handheld device rather than relying on a cell...today's Garmins, etc. are incredibly accurate in the most remote nooks and crannies on earth...Russia's GLONASS system of satellites can pinpoint you anywhere, from the Arctic Circle to Mount Everest to Machu Picchu with almost pinpoint precision...
Thanks, finding out about a add on GPS for my phone was a very big help! Thanks.
In your: settings, location, tap on the GPS icon (usually top) to see GPS modes. Try setting "use GPS only" rather than hi accuracy mode and see if this helps. I have been having trouble for about a week now and I think this helped. I am wondering if the cell tower data has been compromised.
My Samsung i9082 was able of detecting 13 gps satellites in about 4 seconds,on its peak, it can even detect 21, and use 13 of them at once, and it only needs 4 satellites to get a lock. Now it takes almost a minute to detect 13 satellites, and it wouldn't lock until it detects 17 or something, AND it only uses 5 satellites. Is there any problem(s) with my GPS?
I need Help i have The sony xperia M 4.3 Version And i cant change Mods Iam Playing The Pokemon Go And For Some reason It stop Working (GPS) I thought Cuz Pokemon Had The Problem But When I dried To Find my Location On Google Maps it coulnd Find It Can you Guys Help me ?
Thanks for the tip about GPS Connected. On my old JB device I found a little app called Active GPS to be the only one that really boosts performance (at expense of battery) especially when the device fails to "find" a connection. Haven't used it enough on my new L device to know if it adds anything.
Good read:)
Best GPS app is GPS status & tool box.
For location accuracy select automatic date and time.
Before navigation go to settings >storage>cached data>clear cached data.
Obtain UFO/Alien technology. Aliens are for sure to have better positioning systems than us, if you ever get hands on some and can work out how to use it, this may be better option.
That's a very good point Nisha, I'm sure some alien species have better positioning systems than we do ;)
Yeah.. :) Better not to annoy them when they come across. They bite :D
Badi buddhi (Big brains!)
Thanks. It helped me. 😃😎😁
I <3 GPS status and Toolbox. does the job for me for many years now.
Good to hear Jerry. It's a little busy but it works well :)
Actually I noticed that when you have a disk partition with less then 10% free space that the GPS will work tremendously slow or not at all, so search for apps that consume a lot of disk and clean up
Awesome post!
I love gps
essentials dont work. must be an update that killed the calibrate option. quick uninstall