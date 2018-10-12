Fortnite for Android now open to all: how to get in on the fun
The long wait for many Fortnite players with Android smartphones has come to an end, because now everyone can download the Battle Royal game, install it and start playing immediately. Only the minimum hardware requirements could stand in your way.
About two months ago, owners of a Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 or S9+ were allowed to throw themselves from the Battle Bus onto an island and rumble, Battle Royale-style. All others could only look at these Samsung owners with envy. A few weeks later, Epic broke the exclusivity and allowed selected players access to the Fortnite for Android Beta. That still left a lot of Fortnite fans waiting for their invitation. But now the wait is over, because Epic Games has announced via Twitter that the beta is now open to all Android gamers from now on.
Which smartphones are compatible with Fortnite for Android?
The only requirement you have to meet is that your smartphone is compatible with the game and meets the minimum requirements. Compatible devices include the following Android smartphones:
- Asus: ROG Phone, Zenfone 4 Pro, 5Z, V
- Essential: PH-1
- Google: Pixel / Pixel XL, Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL
- HTC: 10, U Ultra, U11/ U11+, U12+
- Huawei: Mate 10 / Pro, Mate RS, Nova 3, P20 / Pro
- Honor: Honor 10, Honor Play
- Motorola: Moto Z/Z Droid, Moto Z2 Force
- LG: G5, G6, G7 ThinQ, V20, V30 / V30+
- Nokia: 8
- OnePlus: 5 / 5T, 6
- Razer Phone
- Samsung Galaxy: S7 / S7 Edge, S8 / S8+, S9 / S9+, Note 8, Note 9, Tab S3, Tab S4
- Sony: Xperia XZ/Premium, Xzs, XZ1/Compact, XZ2/Premium/Compact, XZ3
- Xiaomi: Blackshark, Mi 5 / 5S / 5S Plus, 6 / 6 Plus, Mi 8 / 8 Explorer / 8SE, Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Note 2
- ZTE: Axon 7 / 7s, Axon M, Nubia / Z17 / Z17s, Nubia Z11
What is Fortnite's system requirement for Android?
If your smartphone is not included in this list, there is no reason to panic because the system requirements are as follows:
- Recommended operating system: Android 8.0 and above, 64 Bit
- Memory: at least 3GB
- Graphics processor: Adreno 530 or better, Mali-G71 MP20, Mali-G72 MP12 or better
How to download and install Fortnite
To install Fortnite for Android, you must take the following steps:
- First download the Fortnite Installer from the Epic Games website, as the game is not available from the Google Play Store.
- If you're on Android Oreo or later, you can start the Installer and get a prompt whether to allow the installation from outside the Play Store. If you have an earlier Android version then enable the installation from unknown sources in the Settings>Security>Unknown Sources. Should the installer be patched in the future, you will have to reactivate this setting again.
Will you install Fortnite or do you prefer to keep your gaming on PC or console?
