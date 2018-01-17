How to play YouTube videos with the screen off
Playing YouTube videos with the screen off is tricky business. As soon as your screen switches off, YouTube automatically pauses what you are watching, so you can't just listen to videos while getting on with other things. There's no setting to solve this in the default YouTube app, as YouTube would rather we keep our eyes glued to their ad space, but there are still a couple of ways to play YouTube videos with the screen off. We've outlined the best below.
Use a web browser
To watch YouTube with the screen off without paying any money, you can just use a free web browser app like Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox. This method should work on all devices.
Firstly, download and install Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox browser on your phone (your device probably already has Chrome, but the Firefox link can be found below).
Next, go to the YouTube website within the browser, tap the settings (three dots) button at the top right of the page and tick request desktop site.
Once you have completed the steps above, tap on a video to play it, and it will continue to play even after you lock your phone.Firefox Browser fast & private
NewPipe: open source app for background playback
NewPipe is a handy app, but unfortunately it is not available in the Google Play Store. Instead, you'll need to check the alternative app store, F-Droid. In F-Droid you will find many free open source apps. The service also takes care of automatic updates of the apps installed.
To be able to install F-Droid and the apps it contains, you must allow the installation of apps from unknown sources. To do this you'll need to manually enable it in your phone's security settings.
Now you can go to the F-Droid website in your smartphone browser and download the F-Droid app. After the download the installation should start immediately. If not, tap the completed download notification to start it.
After installation you can start F-Droid immediately. But initially the list of apps will be empty. F-Droid must first download the currently available apps from the server. This may take a few seconds. After that you can type in NewPipe in the search field. In the search result tap the Install button to install NewPipe.
If you tap Run, NewPipe starts up and with a red search bar at the top and an otherwise completely white screen. Type in the name of your desired song or artist to search.
In the default 'main' setting, YouTube videos played with NewPipe will stop when the phone screen is off, but if you tap those 3 dots and then select Switch to background your video will continue to play even when the screen is off.
YouTube Red subscription
One of the main selling points of the YouTube Red subscription service is that it provides offline and background access to content. For a monthly fee of $9.99, you get access to these features, as well as an ad-free YouTube experience.
Once you've set up the subscription, go to Settings in your YouTube app (the three dots button), then Background & Offline, and make sure Playback is set to Always on. That's all there is to it.
Let us know in the comments if you know of any other ways to listen to YouTube with the screen off.
52 comments
Firefox works for me. Thanks
Great Thanks , mozilla tips work perfectly on S8
Galaxy s7 edge android 7.0 is working. Thank you!
shit, the guy maintaining the youtube background playback xposed module has stopped. he says something about force closing youtube and then it would work but not for me.
see, this is a true loss for the community.
Google Chrome has got "desktop version" option -_-
Try No Pause Lock on google play. Great app that simply allows you to lock your phone without pausing active app
www.nopauselock.eu
good one, thanks
Easiest way...
1. Uninstall your youtube app (or disable and remove all updates)
2. Uninstall your firefox (if you already have it)
3. Google Firefox Android version 45 .apk and install.
4. Play all your youtube clips minimized :D
Step 1 might be all you need to do, I didnt test it. I just did all 3 steps and it works
Just installing Google Firefox Android version 45 .apk was enough for me to get youtube videos running on the background. I have Samsung S7
Not works. I did all the steps, and it's still stops playing.
Odd. I have a HTC desire eye running 6.0.1 mm. And everytime I lock the screen with YouTube app on. After a few seconds it plays it in the background. I have the latest version of YouTube installed.
Desktop Firefox works on my xperia z3 phone! Thank you so so much!
I use AudioPocket.
Thanks
Media Viewer Small app Not really works on Sony devices 😤
It's not working on my Z5 compact...
About the app from Google play store:
NOTICE:
v2.4.0 onwards, Youtube Background Playing is not allowed due to Youtube API requirement.
That means no more screen off / minimized playback.
For Dailymotion and Twitch, background playback is still available.
There is an app that handles that really well, and it REALLY turns off screen while keeping YouTube playing. It still requires YouTube to be in the foreground when you turn the screen off with proximity sensor.
This app is pretty new but has over 10 K users already.
Just search for Pocket Lock in Google Play - the icon is a blue chameleon.
It really really works, so no need to open Firefox or use paid YouTube features.
I find that app quite interesting - seems to be working well on my Nexus 6 .
Turns the screen Off but keeps YouTube playing.
Keep in mind that's only in pocket, I assume with the help of proximity sensor.
This worked! I just reflashed my tablet and Im trying the no root/xposed way of life for a time. Your recommendation was very helpful, thank you!
Gr8 job but not necessary
Thank you, but is this solutions work also with radio via mobile?