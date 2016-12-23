How to remove my device from Google Play
Over time, the Google Play Store builds up a list of your devices. When you look at this list, you might find that half of them are devices that you don't use (or own) anymore, or maybe a friend's device that you signed in on once. There's no real harm in this, but if you'd rather it was accurate, we'll show you how to just keep your current devices on your Google Play Store device list.
Old Android devices can't be completely removed from the Play Store archive, but you can hide them so they no longer appear on your device list. This makes it much easier to navigate the list, especially if you've owned dozens of Android gadgets over the last few years.
How to remove devices in Google Play
1. Open the Google Play Store in your web browser and click the small gear icon in the top-right of the screen and click the sub-menu called Settings.
2. You will now see the My Devices page where your device activity in Google Play is recorded. You'll see all the devices you have ever logged into Google Play with, and a few details to the right of each device.
3. You can choose whether the particular device should appear in menus or not by checking or unchecking the boxes under Visibility.
4. Click Edit to assign a catchy nickname to your gadgets. By default, the Play Store lists a lot of gadgets as Unknown device. By assigning a nickname you can see at a glance which smartphone or tablet it is.
5. Once you've renamed devices, click the Update button to the far right to save your changes. These changes are universal, so they will now apply in all Google properties. That means all of your visible devices will be renamed in the Play Store Compatible devices list, as well as in Android Device Manager and so on.
And that's it, you're done. It's that simple to clean up and reorganize your device overview so you can quickly and easily find the right smartphone or tablet in Google Play.
How many Android devices have you owned? Have you tried this trick for removing old devices from the Google Play Store devices list? Let us know in the comments.
8 comments
A very helpful person at Google Play store support told me to go to myaccount(dot)google(dot)com. log in. Select "device activity & notifications" on the left then select "Review Devices" in the Recently Used devices block on the Right hand side.
Click on the concerned device to be Deleted from your account and select Remove. After Confirmation..... gone :D
Worked like a charm!
technology is supposed to make life easier not more complicated, google is doing a very good job annoying me lately =/
That kind of thinking quickly gets us both to the point where sensitive data can't be deleted, and also to where MegaBucks.Corp insists that whether or not it's sensitive, the data belongs to MegaBucks.Corp and the user has no rights… which in theory can be argued all the way to the highest court and where will you raise the money to fight MegaBucks.Corp law team, please?
The last six people are wholly right… it's not just undesirable; it's almost incomprehensible why devices can't be deleted - unless of course it's about data ownership!
One device which is no longer in my possession cannot be removed from list. It doesn't belong to me anymore!
How to remove device from google play, and then you show us how NOT to. Gee thanks for your hard work.
Well yes that removes device from some list BUT it still is shown against any app you installed on it which is ridiculous...
A Device manager should enable me to remove a device completely and all apps at least Free ones
It would be so much better to remove the phone instead of just hiding it from coming up. Google really needs to do something about it.
Been there done that. Would rather being able to remove not hide.. But that's Google for ya. There way or no way.