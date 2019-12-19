How to use Instagram's new 'Layout' feature in your Stories

Instagram now lets you post multiple photos in one Story post. The feature is called Layout. Here's everything you need to know about using Layout to post multiple poses on your Insta Stories.

Layout for Instagram has now launched globally so no matter where you are in the world, you can take advantage of the new feature. Photo fans can incorporate up to six photos now when posting Stories. You can arrange the photos in different ways too, thanks to the selection of templates available. Here's how to do it.

The move to incorporate Layout is one that Instagram fans have been asking for. Previously, if you wanted to achieve this kind of result you'd have to use a third-party app to create the collage, and then upload that to your Instagram feed from your smartphone's photo gallery. Facebook-owned Instagram may have just killed off a lot of third-party collage apps with this update!

How to post multiple photos to Instagram Stories

The process itself could not be easier. Simply open the Instagram app and look for Layout along the bottom of the app where you see all the options such as Boomerang and Superzoom. You can then choose a layout for your collage and snap pictures to put straight into the templates. Add your text and your emojis and then hit post. Easy!

Strike a pose. And another pose. And then another. 📸



With Layout, you can now capture and share multiple photos in your story — a new, creative way to express yourself. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/j02aYOjsoO — Instagram (@instagram) December 17, 2019

Given that Instagram users were already creating this kind of Story content with the use of third-party apps and a little creativity, it is likely that Layout is going to be immensely popular among the apps fanbase.

Are you going to start using Layout for Instagram? Let us know in the comments section below.