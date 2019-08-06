Samsung Unpacked: how to watch the Galaxy Note10 launch live

Although like most you probably won't have the chance to be physically present at the second Unpacked event in 2019, Samsung still invites you to be part of it. There is a way to see the launch of the South Korean manufacturer's latest products by following live the presentation of the tenth generation of Galaxy Notes.

Again, Samsung has confirmed that it will stream the event live so that anyone can enjoy the show. There are two main ways to watch:

Samsung has invited the press to its second Unpacked event where the new Note series will be presented on August 7 at 16:00 ET. The main event will take place in New York, but will also be held simultaneously in other European cities.

Which devices will be presented?

Once again, Samsung has left very little room for imagination. We know for sure, in fact, that the show will allow the company to announce the tenth generation of the Note range, but this time there will be a surprise. Samsung is preparing to announce, for the first time, two models (or rather three to be exact).

This year, the company will present the Galaxy Note10, the so-called 'standard' version, but also a Plus version, with a larger display, larger battery, ToF sensor, etc.. In addition, there will also be a 5G variant of the latter model.

The Galaxy Note10+ will also be available in a 5G version. / © @ishanagarwal24

This year's phones feature a revamped design, a new software-enhanced S-Pen and a stunning Dynamic AMOLED display with a hole in the center at the top for the front camera.

Where will you follow the live broadcast of the Samsung Unpacked event?