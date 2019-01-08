HTC's smartphone devision may be past its glory days but the company continues to lean hard into VR, with a range new hardware and software products for the HTC Vive brand unveiled at CES 2019, including an all-new headset, an upgrade to the Vive Pro and new software options.

HTC looks to the stars with Vive Cosmos

The new virtual reality headset, called the Vive Cosmos, seems pitched at a relatively mainstream consumer VR market, with no need for external sensors but with fully tracked motion controllers. Strangely enough, this headset will be connected to a PC but will also work with mobile devices, according to the mysterious teaser shown below.

We’d like to give you a first look at VIVE COSMOS, the newest VR headset from VIVE. #HTCVIVECOSMOS #HTCVIVE #VIVEPORT pic.twitter.com/oP00jXoevU — HTC VIVE (@htcvive) January 7, 2019

A flip-up visor, reimagined motion controllers that seem somewhat similar to those of the upcoming Oculus Quest, with gamer-style joystick and buttons rather than trackpads. If Vive can learn anything from Oculus, however, the controllers are the right place to start. Although details such as price and specs are still sketchy, it seems that HTC wants to support modular upgrades for this headset, and it could be set to supersede the original Vive kit, with a simpler set up but the "sharpest screens yet" from the brand.

Tied to the Vive Cosmos unveiling (or at least, partial unveiling) is the announcement of a new VR UI, the Vive Reality System (Vivers) that will "build a seamless bridge from the real to the virtual world" according to Drew Bamford, VP, Creative Labs at HTC Vive. "The tools and environments of Vive reality system want to make spatial data processing to everyone. Here, VR will not feel like starting an app, but like a back and forth between different worlds." Vive have also confirmed that they are working with Mozilla to bring out the first Vive-specific VR browser.

The Vive Cosmos is meant to be the first device to come fully integrated with Vivers, but the release date and price is still uncertain. We only have a cryptic 'coming soon' from HTC, and an assurance that developer kits will be offering in "early 2019".

The Vive Pro Eye can now follow your gaze

The ultra high-end Vive Pro also got some love thanks to a new improved version called the Vive Pro Eye which features native eye-tracking capability. A visual technique known as “foveated rendering” is leveraged to render sharp images around wherever the human eye is focused on during a virtual scene, and correspondingly reduces the image quality around the peripheral vision. This should lead to improved, more realistic optics based on where your attention is in the virtual environment.