HTC hasn't given up yet, more smartphones to come in 2019

It has been years since the media first predicted the impending bankruptcy of HTC, but this ship refuses to sink. Despite record low earnings and having to lay off more than a thousand employees, the Taiwanese manufacturer hasn't given up just yet. Its president Darren Chen has now revealed that the company will not exit the smartphone market and will continue introducing new devices in 2019, along with working on its VR products.

The first step in this direction is the HTC Desire 12s. Just announced, this new mid-range device will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 with an Adreno 505 GPU. It will come in 2 storage and memory variants - 3GB RAM/32GB storage or 4GB RAM/64GB storage and will be available in Black, Silver and Red. The Desire 12s will also have just one rear camera and a fingerprint scanner on the back. The specs might not be particularly impressive, but the device is expected to hit the market in January with a price tag between $190 and $230, which is quite the bargain.

This is what the new Desire 12s will look like. / © XDA developers

According to the Digitimes, Darren Chen also revealed that HTC will extend its U flagship line in 2019 to "prolong the series' product lifecycle". Although not the most popular flagship, the Taiwanese company president noted that the U12+ still has "robust sales" and is among the best smartphones in terms of "performance evaluation for a dual-lens camera".

More surprisingly, HTC revealed that its gimmick blockchain phone - the HTC Exodus, has been sold out. However, it is not clear how many units of it were manufactured in the first place. Nevertheless, HTC will seek to expand its promotion of cryptocurrency-focused smartphones.

HTC is doing better on the VR market than on the smartphone one. / © AndroidPIT

On the virtual reality front, the Taiwanese manufacturer is doing much better, which Chen credited to the Vive Pro and the standalone Vive Focus. Yet, the company is also considering a more 'aggressive approach' with 'cross-sector collaborations'. Chen also shared that the Viveport VR app store might receive more attention next year, in an attempt to transform it into a major platform for VR applications - the Google Play of virtual reality. This could prove to be a tough challenge for the Taiwanese company.

What do you think? Are you optimistic about HTC's comeback in 2019? Let us know in the comments.