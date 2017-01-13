HTC is planning six to seven new smartphones for 2017

Business hasn't been booming for HTC over the past few years. Partially, it had to with the products, even though the HTC 10 was one of the most underestimated Android smartphones of 2016. For 2017, HTC President Chialin Chang plans to launch six or seven new smartphones in the market.

HTC has already just introduced two of the six to seven new smartphones for the year. With the HTC U Ultra and U Play, the Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer shows us what direction the company is going with its new devices. Instead of just adding more and more memory, bigger displays and the latest and greatest processor, HTC wants their brand to be all about smartphones that serve the user. The HTC Sense Companion is just the first step towards turning the smartphone into an intelligent everyday assistant.

In addition to these two U series smartphones, the successor of the HTC 10 will be presented. But according to Chialin Chang, it will get a new name, instead following numerical sequence. So, the successor of the HTC 10 will not be called HTC 11.

If you have followed the rumors in recent days about HTC, then you already know that one of the six to seven 2017 smartphones from HTC could carry the Vive logo. Well-known Twitter leaker Evan Blass showed the world a video that featured an HTC smartphone with Vive branding, which you can see below.

So, we still have two or three other smartphones from HTC on the way this year, which we do not have any rumors or information about. What do you think these might be? What features, rather than specs, are you looking for from a smartphone? Let us know in the comments.