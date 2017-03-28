HTC One A9 Android update: latest news

The HTC One A9 was the first non-Nexus device to launch with Android Marshmallow. HTC has promised that it will receive firmware updates within 15 days of Google devices, the first of which has already been released. The latest news is that HTC will be rolling out its Android Nougat update to all European One A9 devices today .

Well, the wait is finally over. HTC has confirmed that its Android Nougat update for all HTC One A9 smartphones based in Europe will begin today. When the Taiwanese company first launched the device in late 2015 they had promised that the unlocked version of the device would receive every software update within 15 days of Google's first push to their own devices. This was a pretty bold claim, and one which HTC soon appeared to abandon as the rollout of updates to the One A9 have been few and far between.

Graham Wheeler, the Product and Service Director at HTC EMEA, officially announced that European HTC One A9 handsets would receive a software update to 2.17.401.2. As an added bonus, the Nougat update will most likely include the February security patch. As this will be released as an OTA update, it may take a few days for the update to reach your device. If you're curious, or just getting sick of waiting, you can manually check to see if the update is available by going into Settings > Check for updates.

The HTC One A9 promises to be only a few steps behind Nexus devices for Android updates. / © ANDROIDPIT

HTC One A9 Android Marshmallow update

The HTC One A9 came with Android Marshmallow installed. It was the first device behind Google's own Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P to do this. HTC has promised that the One A9 will receive further firmware updates within 15 days of the Nexus range.

While HTC US President Jason Mackenzie had previously stated that monthly security updates to the device were "unrealistic", the company seems to have backpedalled on this. HTC stated in November that unlocked US devices would indeed receieve monthly security updates.

The first such update began rolling out on 20 November. It contained minor camera and battery life improvements alongside the security update.

Do you own the HTC One A9? Have you received the security update? Let us know in the comments.