Another setback for HTC as Android Pie update scrapped for U11

Last May, HTC announced that it would start deploying Android Pie on its HTC U11 by the end of the month. Now, after complaints from the first users who have received the update and say it makes their smartphones useless, the Taiwanese company has had to back off.

We all know that HTC's smartphone division is not having its best moment (and it's been going on for a few years now). The Taiwanese company seems to be focused on other branches of its business, such as virtual reality. An example of this is the neglected update policy that its smartphones receive, a problem that is common among many of the major smartphone manufacturers.

Finally Android Pie... but not like this!

Leaving out the HTC U11 Life, which is part of Android One, the rest of the manufacturer's main smartphones still use the Oreo version of the operating system. Last May, HTC assured us that the expected Pie update would reach its U11, U11+ and U12+ in the following weeks.

HTC U11 users in Taiwan have been the first to receive the update in the form of OTA, but not in the way they expected. By downloading and installing the update, some users have reported that their smartphone has become unusable. When the device was restarted, it did not recognize the corresponding PIN code or lock pattern, preventing access to the device.

Launched in 2017, it finally received Android Pie... Well, more or less. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Luckily, HTC's reaction was not long coming, canceling the deployment of the Android Pie upgrade for the moment. The company is expected to deliver a new version of the update today, June 6. In addition, it has set up a completely free repair service for the phones that have bricked.

Despite the fact that HTC will soon solve this incident, once again the company's reputation has been affected. Will the Taiwanese company ever get back to the top of the market again?