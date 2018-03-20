HTC revives its mid-range with the Desire 12 and 12+

HTC has significantly restructured and reduced its product range in recent months. But it's not just the U-series. The popular Desire smartphones are also being revitalized. HTC has just presented two new additions to the family, the HTC Desire 12 and Desire 12+.

Even if there is no "U" in the name, the design of the HTC Desire 12 and Desire 12+ is clearly inspired by the manufacturer's other current smartphones. The liquid design with flowing shapes and chic color reflections is also finding its way into the cheaper price regions. HTC is offering the new Desire smartphones in black, silver and gold.

The displays of the two Desire 12 smartphones are 5.5" and 6" in size and come in a 18:9 format. This is all following recent trends, but not with the resolution. Both smartphones display only 1,440 x 720 pixels. Full HD is now also standard in the lower price range.

Android 7 Nougat isn't acceptable in 2018

The second raised eyebrow comes when you discover the Desire 12's software: the small model is still on the market with Android 7 Nougat—a system that is one and a half years old. The larger Desire 12+ runs Android 8 Oreo.

The reason for this is probably the processors, because the Desire 12 has a chip from Mediatek—the T6739—on board, while the Desire 12+ carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450. The memory configuration is internally identical with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage.

The Desire 12+ is the larger of the two new HTC smartphones. / © HTC

Not all colors available at once

The HTC Desire 12+ has a slightly higher resolution front camera with 8 megapixels, the rear cameras of both smartphones have a resolution of 13.1 megapixels. The batteries are not particularly strong at 2,965 mAh and 2,730 mAh.

Opinion by Steffen Herget The new HTC Desire smartphones are stylish, but seem kind of weak What do you think? 50 50 4 participants

The color variants Cool Black and Warm Silver of both Desire smartphones will be available in April and May; Royal Gold will be added for both devices in the third quarter.

Right now, we only know the European prices for these new smartphones. The HTC Desire 12 costs 199 Euros (around $245) and the Desire 12+ costs 249 Euros (around $305).

All details of both devices can be seen in the following table.

HTC Desire 12 vs. HTC Desire 12+ technical specifications HTC Desire 12 HTC Desire 12+ Dimensions: 148.5 x 70.8 x 8.2 mm 158.2 x 76.6 x 8.4 mm Weight: 137 g 157 g Battery size: 2730 mAh 2965 mAh Screen size: 5.5 in 6 in Display technology: LCD LCD Screen: 1440 x 720 pixels (293 ppi) 1440 x 720 pixels (268 ppi) Front camera: 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Rear camera: 13.1 megapixels 13.1 megapixels Flashlight: LED LED Android version: 7.0 - Nougat 8.0 - Oreo User interface: HTC Sense HTC Sense RAM: 3 GB 3 GB Internal storage: 32 GB 32 GB Removable storage: microSD microSD Number of cores: 4 8 Max. clock speed: 1.3 GHz 1.8 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 4.2 HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 4.2

Are you burning with desire for these attractive mid-range devices from HTC? If not, what's turning you off?