Huawei is also considering putting a camera under the display

A camera integrated below the display may be one of the next trends in the world of smartphones. The Chinese producers seem to be the ones who, first, decided to jump in this direction and, among them, Huawei joins in.

Huawei considers the integration of a camera under the display

The Chinese manufacturer has filed a new patent at the Deutsches Patent und Markenamt for a smartphone user interface that reserves an area for the camera. This circular area seems to be related to a module that is located under the screen.

The patent presented by Huawei shows how the camera would be positioned at the top left, in what would be the notification bar. A different position, therefore, from what OPPO showed at the Shanghai MWC that places it in the center.

Huawei is thinking about the positioning of a camera under the display in the upper left corner. / © Winfuture

The idea of integrating the front camera under the display would meet the need to make screens bezel-less by ditching pop-up cameras and notches. Will Huawei soon present a new smartphone with this kind of technology? Not necessarily. Since this is a patent, there is no certainty in this respect other than that the manufacturer is considering the possibility. But it's not the only one moving in this direction.

OPPO and Xiaomi are doing the same, and both are expected to offer smartphones with full-screen screens. The notch, in its various forms, has been one of the technologies adopted to improve the user experience as well as the adoption of pop-up cameras. The next step could, therefore, be the integration of front cameras under the display.