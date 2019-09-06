Huawei FreeBuds 3: do want some ANC with your AirPods?

In addition to the Kirin 990, Huawei presented new headphones at IFA, the FreeBuds 3. There is a new chip and active noise canceling on board. Apple's AirPods should have no chance against these in-ears.

The new Huawei FreeBuds 3 are AirPod-style in-ear headphones with an elongated extension that houses the battery and microphone. Unlike the Apple headphones, which the FreeBuds 3 come very close to visually, the in-ears from Huawei have active noise canceling (ANC). This should keep annoying ambient noises a bay and ensure heavenly peace and quiet for undisturbed musical enjoyment.

Inside the hard plastic earphones, which come without silicone attachments, there's the new wearable Kirin A1 processor in addition to the 14-millimeter driver and a small bass reflex tube. It should create several positive effects at once. It features both Bluetooth and Bluetooth 5.1 LE, which enables a new type of connection between headphones and smartphones. Both channels are controlled separately, so the left earphone only uses the left channel, the right earphone uses the right channel. This should result in lower latency and a more stable connection with fewer dropouts.

You can charge the Huawei FreeBuds 3 in the case / © AndroidPIT

Dynamic noise suppression for a calming experience

The noise suppression reacts dynamically and detects changes in the air as well as vibrations of your skull bones. The aim is to reduce ambient noise dynamically by up to 15 dB. Huawei wants to be able to completely suppress wind noise up to 20 km/h. This is achieved by a new design for the microphones on the underside of the headphones, which are now less exposed to the elements than before.

The battery in the Huawei FreeBuds 3 can, according to the manufacturer, provide four hours of playback on a single charge. A total of 20 hours is possible with recharges from the charging case. It all charges wirelessly in 30 minutes - twice as fast as the first AirPods and 50 percent faster than the second generation of Apple's popular headphones.

It is not yet known when Huawei will launch the FreeBuds 3 and at what price. The FreeBuds 2 took months to launch after the initial presentation and came as a Lite variant.