Huawei Mate 20 Pro is back in the Android Q beta

Last week, Google removed the Huawei Mate 20 Pro from the list of devices in the Android Q beta program because of the ban imposed by the US government. However, after a few days, the Big G took the opportunity to use the 90-day grace period to reinstate the smartphone into the program. Or, maybe something is finally changing...

The ban imposed by the US government prevents Huawei from being able to enter into any kind of trade agreement with US companies without obtaining a license. However, the Chinese firm managed to get a 90-day grace period, so that even companies like Google could take advantage of it.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is back on the list of devices compatible with Android Q. / © AndroidPIT

One of the first actions was therefore to reintegrate the Huawei Mate 20 Pro into the Android Q beta program, a move that comes after the reinstatement of Huawei by the SD Association and the WiFi Alliance, actions that will surely make Huawei's life a little easier. With this news, it is therefore likely that Android 9 Pie will not be the latest Android build on current and future Huawei smartphones, including the much anticipated Mate X and Mate 30 Pro.

Despite the chaos and problems that Huawei has had to face, we also know that the ban could be lifted completely. President Donald Trump said a few days ago that Huawei could be used as a bargaining chip in any trade talks between China and the United States. This is not exactly a good situation, but it is nevertheless good to know that the US is willing to negotiate in order to avoid political and economic repercussions.

The devices that are part of the Android Q beta list are back to the following:

Asus Zenfone 5z

Essential PH-1

HMD Global Nokia 8.1

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

LG G8

OnePlus 6T

OPPO Rhine

Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL

Realme 3 Pro

Sony Xperia XZ3

Tecno Spark 3 Pro

Vivo X27, NEX S, NEX A

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G, Mi 9

Are you happy that Google took advantage of the grace period?