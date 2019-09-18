Is the Huawei Mate 30 coming to Central Europe or not?

Tomorrow Richard Yu will present the new Mate 30 series in Munich. It will be an important event not only because, as the rumors and teaser videos of the brand itself show, Huawei has a lot to show, but also because we will know the implications of the U.S. ban. At the moment it seems that the Mate 30 series may not be sold in Central Europe.

Where will the Mate 30 be sold? It's a question that arose as a result of the U.S. ban that does not allow the Chinese manufacturer to release new smartphones with integrated Google apps and services. A brand new Mate 30 without the Google Play Store and the whole Google app suite would not be so interesting for European users. For the Chinese market, where new devices can be sold without problems with all the services to which users are accustomed, things are different.

According to LetsGoDigital, the entire Mate 30 series (which should include Mate 30, Mate 30 Lite, Mate 30 Pro, Mate 30 Porsche Design) may not reach the shelves of Central European stores. Countries such as Italy, France and Germany might not get the Mate 30 series. These countries have long been hosting the launch of the brand's new flagships. According to the magazine, it is not certain that the new Huawei smartphones will not arrive in other Eastern European countries.

The appointment with Huawei is tomorrow afternoon in Munich / © Huawei

"LetsGoDigital has learned from a Huawei insider that the Huawei Mate 30 will not be available in “Central Europe”. This goes for the entire Mate 30 series, including the Lite and Pro models. Huawei realizes that launching an expensive high-end smartphone without Google apps is practically useless in Europe."

"There is still a small chance that the new Mate models will be launched in some European countries. It are all (sic) ad hoc decisions, based on the latest developments."

It is worth pointing out that these are rumors and that the manufacturer has not made any statement regarding this. Everything is still in the decision phase probably and the only way to know if the new and long-awaited Mate 30 will arrive in our country is to follow the live stream event tomorrow.