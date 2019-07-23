Huawei Mate 30 Pro spotted on Chinese public transport

We are finally in the second half of 2019, the time of year when the various smartphone manufacturers reveal their best creations. After seeing what's ahead of us from Samsung, Apple and Google, Huawei's device is still almost a mystery. However, the Mate 30 Pro has just been spotted in the wild for the first time....

A pair of Mate 30 Pros (along with a pair of Mate 20 X 5Gs) has been spotted on Chinese public transport, probably undergoing what appears to be cellular connectivity tests. As recently indicated by the leaked photos, the next Huawei flagship will boast extremely curved edges on both sides of the display and a rather large notch. Although not yet confirmed, the latter should host an updated version of Huawei's 3D facial recognition system.

Connectivity tests are carried out in sunlight on public transport. / © Weibo

As expected from a top smartphone in 2019, the side bezels of the Mate 30 Pro are almost imperceptible. However, due to the cover installed on the two units, it is not possible to determine the overall size.

There is no doubt that the two smartphones protected by the cover are the Mate 30 Pro. / © Weibo

Although we were able to take a first look at the front panel, we still can't get confirmation of the rear that, according to recent rumors, will adopt a circular camera configuration.

What do you think of the latest Mate 30 Pro leak?