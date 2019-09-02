Huawei back on the attack: Mate 30 will be shown on September 19

The U.S. ban does not scare Huawei, which announced on Twitter the date of the official presentation of the long-awaited Mate 30 series. The countdown has begun!

With a Twitter post, the Chinese company announced that the Mate 30 series, which has been talked about a lot in recent weeks, will be presented in Munich on September 19. The ban imposed by the United States had suggested a postponement of the launch of Mate 30 Pro but it turns out we will not be made to wait for the new Chinese flagship. On September 19 the smartphone will be shown to the international press, with or without Google apps and services.

Did you get it right? The countdown to #HuaweiMate30 starts now!

We're going full circle in Munich on 19.09.2019.

Join us live: https://t.co/9ugi5gG9ci#RethinkPossibilities pic.twitter.com/etRYjrBVEC



— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) 1 September 2019

At the moment we are not in a position to know how and if the issue is resolved. It is clear that if the Trump administration does not take a step back, the Mate 30 series will probably not be immediately available in Europe. It will be distributed in China and only later on the international market with HarmonyOS, most likely. Huawei has already specified that the new operating system is not intended to replace Android but, if necessary, could come forward as an alternative.

The new Huawei flagship will once again focus on the camera which, as suggested by the latest tweet, will be collected in a circular module and not a square one as on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. "Rethink possibilities", is a slogan that suggests the presence of new features related to the camera and we can't wait to discover what they are.

It's also worth remembering that the Mate 30 Pro will be powered by the new Kirin 990 processor, expected on September 6 at the IFA in Berlin, which should offer optimized performance compared to the Kirin 980 in addition to integrating a separate 5G module that should allow a direct connection to the 5G network.

So get ready because in just a couple of weeks, the Mate 30 series will finally be revealed!