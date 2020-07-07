Leaked Huawei patent reveals Samsung Galaxy Z Flip compeitor

A patent filed by Huawei and leaked this Tuesday, July 7, shows a foldable smartphone in a clamshell design, just like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr 2019.

The patent screenshots unveiled by the TigerMobiles site shows a smartphone that folds lengthways, with a vertically aligned photo module. The front of the phone appears to have a notch, and the smartphone folds inward, unlike the Huawei Mate Xs, through a rounded hinge similar to the one seen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Huawei's patented design is the antithesis of the Huawei Mate X/ Mate XS. / © Huawei/TigerMobiles

Is the new Huawei foldable smartphone more accessible?

Like Samsung and Motorola, Huawei could, therefore, enter the market for foldable clamshell smartphones. Enough to speculate on the release of a new foldable range, next to the Mate X range, which would be more competitive from a price point of view.

As reported by our colleagues from Let's Go Digital in early June, Huawei filed a new brand name in Europe with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) on June 3: Huawei Mate V.

It is impossible to know as it stands whether this "Mate V" logo is for a new, high-end, expensive folding model, a simple successor to the Huawei Mate X and Mate XS, or whether it will mark the launch of a new, more accessible product range in its own right.

"More accessible," proportionately speaking, of course. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip at $1,380 is actually more accessible than the Galaxy Fold at more or less $2,000. So imagine the cheaper equivalent of the Huawei Mate XS sold for €2,500 when it was released. It's a dream, isn't it?

