Huawei Nova 4: the next smartphone with a perforated display has arrived

After weeks full of teasers, Huawei has finally officially announced the Nova 4. As you would hardly expect, the smartphone has a hole in the display, a high-resolution triple camera and probably serves as a model for the Honor View 20.

One week after Samsung introduced the Galaxy A8s, a smartphone with a display hole, Honor announced the View 20. Now, Huawei has presented the Nova 4. This should serve as a model for the subsidiary's flagship smartphone.

First of all to the elephant in the room, or the hole in the display: As with the comparable models, this is placed in the upper left corner of the 6.4-inch IPS display (2310 x 1080 pixels). The camera behind the recess in the display panel has a resolution of 25 megapixels. Huawei also focuses on the front camera in the software and wants to recognize faces with AI support and display them very naturally.

AI is also under the hood of the Nova 4. / © Huawei

On the back, there is a triple camera, as with Huawei's top models. The primary camera has a resolution of 48 megapixels (f/1.8 aperture). In addition, there is a 16-megapixel (f/2.2) and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) sensor. But there is also a version with a 20-megapixel main camera.

Under the hood is the Kirin 970. The chips is still fast, but it is not the latest HiSilicon Kirin 980, which in turn can be found in the Mate 20 Pro and is supposed to be built into the Honor View 20. The Kirin 970 is supported by up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The power source is a 3,750 mAh battery that supports up to 18 watts via the USB-C port.

How much will the Nova 4 cost?

The Huawei Nova 4 is sold in China at a price of 3,400 yuan, the equivalent of 490 dollars. The model with a 20-megapixel camera will cost 3,100 yuan, the equivalent of 450 dollars. At the presentation, the manufacturer also announced that the smartphone is also expected to be offered in Europe. We have no word on the US yet.

What do you say to the Nova 4? An alternative to Samsung's Galaxy A8s or can't you get onboard with a hole in the display?