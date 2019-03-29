Huawei officializes its P30 Lite with Kirin 710 and triple camera
While the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro received a grand presentation in Paris this week, the Huawei P30 Lite has been discreetly made official by the Chinese manufacturer. The program includes a triple photo sensor and a Kirin 710 processor.
As has been the custom for several years, Huawei still offers a Lite version that is more affordable financially but also technically lighter than its flagship smartphones. The Huawei P30 is no exception and Huawei Canada, has made this version official on its website.
The device follows the general design of its older brothers, with a notch in the shape of a water drop. The P30 Lite offers a 6.1-inch LCD screen in Full-HD resolution (2312 x 1080 pixels) and therefore does not include the AMOLED. Its technical sheet is also more modest with a Kirin 710 processor (and not Kirin 980 like the P30 and P30 Pro), 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory.
The fingerprint sensor under the screen is not part of the package either (we find a classic scanner) but a triple camera is on the menu (24MP + wide angle of 8MP + 2MP for depth). At the front, there is a 32MPphoto sensor.
For the moment, the phone only seems to be on pre-order in Canada until April 10, the date of its release. It should also be announced soon in Europe.
Are you satisfied with the Huawei Lite versions? Do you consider them over the standard models?
Source: Huawei
