Huawei's own operating system still far from ready?

After Google has discontinued its cooperation with Huawei due to US sanctions, the question arises as to how the Chinese manufacturer's smartphone business will continue on. Now there are conflicting reports about Huawei's efforts to create its own operating system. Apparently, the manufacturer is also talking to Google to resolve the situation.

This system, too, should not only be aimed at smartphones. Rather, Huawei plans to use it on computers, tablets, smart TVs and wearables. Caijing assumes that the system will be ready this year, but by 2020 at the latest.

The Chinese magazine Caijing, for example, writes that the Huawei's operating system is compatible with Android. This could be the case, for example, if Huawei were to rely on the free components of the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). But Caijing claims something else: Provided developers would recompile their apps for the system, they would run 60 percent faster than under Android.

It has been known for some time that Huawei is working on its own smartphone operating system . However, it is not clear exactly what this is all about. The current situation of course leads to many speculations around Huawei's project - and thus to quite contradictory reports.

Project Z still far from finished

The situation is different, however, according to an article by The Information. With company insiders as its source, it is said that the operating system referred to internally as "Project Z" is far away from a finished version. The system was mainly developed for the Chinese market, where it will run on wearables and IoT devices in addition to smartphones. But even Huawei's own managers see another problem. Even if the system were operational, the ecosystem would remain something that could only be achieved in China. People familiar with the project also consider it impossible for Huawei to set it up outside China.

Perhaps that's why Huawei has now started talks with Google to rectify the situation, according to Reuters. They will work closely together to find a solution and clarify what options are available.

After Donald Trump declared a telecommunications emergency, Huawei ended up on the US Department of Commerce's black list. As a result, Google stopped trading with Huawei last Sunday, and now, new Huawei smartphones will no longer receive new Android versions. Even the Play Store and other Google apps can no longer be used by new Huawei phones. However, existing smartphones are not affected.

The US government has also approved a 90-day transitional period. An agreement could also be reached during this period. Other companies such as Intel and Qualcomm have since followed the boycott. This is also a big problem, according to The Information. Although Huawei builds its own chips, the company relies on Intel for its laptops. Huawei ships it with Windows, by the way - Microsoft has not yet issued an opinion on the current situation.

What do you think, can Huawei succeed with its own operating system outside China?