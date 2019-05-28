Huawei's alternative to Android could be called Ark OS

A few days ago, we were talking about Huawei's desire to develop its own OS faster than ever before so that it would no longer be dependent on Google, since its devices won't be able to use Android as before due to Trump's ban. According to the first rumblings, Ark OS could be the name of Huawei's Android replacement.

The decision may still be fresh, but Huawei is gradually reorganizing itself following the executive order signed by Trump. The Chinese giant has a short period of time to clarify things with Google after the withdrawal of its Android license (the license will expire on August 19). On the other hand, the manufacturer has accelerated the development of its own OS. Not only is this a huge technical challenge, but it's also a big risk that even a giant like Huawei cannot take lightly.

According to the initial information we now know, it is Huawei Ark OS that could be chosen as an alternative to Android. The Chinese company has filed an application for registration of the trademark "Huawei Ark OS" with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

No further details are available but several older reports suggested that the new OS would be compatible with Android applications. This would be a good idea since it would address one of the biggest weaknesses of the last competitors of Android and iOS (Ubuntu Touch, Firefox OS, WebOS...). Huawei would also plan to make Ark OS available on computers, tablets, smart TVs and wearables.

Honor smartphones could also benefit from Ark OS. AndroidPIT

Finally, of course, it is still too early to know if Ark OS will be the definitive name chosen by Huawei for the general public, but the registration of the brand marks a first strong sign in the arrival of this alternative to Android on the market.

Do you think Huawei will be able to develop a strong alternative to Android quickly? Be sure to let us know what you think in the comments below.