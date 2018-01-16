Huawei P Smart unboxing video: what do you want to know?
The Huawei P Smart is a new mid-range phone which offers an 18:9 format display for €259. The new device just arrived at our office and we are ready to show it to you. Find out what the Huawei P Smart looks like and all the specs in our unboxing video and don't miss the opportunity to ask us your questions about the device!
In the video below you will see the new Huawei P Smart with all the accessories included in the box. We received the gold unit with an attractive aluminum unibody. The Huawei P Smart carries a 5.65 inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2160 pixels. The most interesting thing is the aspect ratio of 18:9, unusual on a mid-range phone like this.
You will find the fingerprint sensor in the back, below the camera section. The Huawei P Smart offers a dual camera (13MP+2MP) with autofocus and flash LED and, for your selfies, you will have to switch to the 8MP frontal sensor. The device is powered by the octa-core Kirin 659 chipset supported by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. You can also use the microSD slot to bring the storage up to 256GB. To charge the 3000 mAh battery you will need to use the microUSB port (no Type C for the P Smart). Android 8.0 Oreo and EMUI 8 are implemented.
Huawei P Smart technical specifications
|Dimensions:
|150.1 x 72.1 x 7.45 mm
|Weight:
|143 g
|Battery size:
|3000 mAh
|Screen size:
|5.7 in
|Display technology:
|LCD
|Screen:
|2160 x 1080 pixels (424 ppi)
|Front camera:
|8 megapixels
|Rear camera:
|13 megapixels
|Flashlight:
|LED
|Android version:
|8.0 - Oreo
|User interface:
|Emotion UI
|RAM:
|4 GB
|Internal storage:
|64 GB
|Chipset:
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|Number of cores:
|8
|Max. clock speed:
|2.36 GHz
|Connectivity:
|HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 4.2
At the moment we don't know if the phone will hit the UK and US market. The Huawei P Smart will arrive in Germany on the 1st of February with a price tag of €259 (around £230, or $316), in black, blue and gold. While we will test the phone, feel free to ask us any question you want to know about the latest mid-range from Huawei.
No comments