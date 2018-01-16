Huawei P Smart unboxing video: what do you want to know?

The Huawei P Smart is a new mid-range phone which offers an 18:9 format display for €259. The new device just arrived at our office and we are ready to show it to you. Find out what the Huawei P Smart looks like and all the specs in our unboxing video and don't miss the opportunity to ask us your questions about the device!

In the video below you will see the new Huawei P Smart with all the accessories included in the box. We received the gold unit with an attractive aluminum unibody. The Huawei P Smart carries a 5.65 inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2160 pixels. The most interesting thing is the aspect ratio of 18:9, unusual on a mid-range phone like this.

Huawei P Smart with a 18.9 display. / © AndroidPIT

You will find the fingerprint sensor in the back, below the camera section. The Huawei P Smart offers a dual camera (13MP+2MP) with autofocus and flash LED and, for your selfies, you will have to switch to the 8MP frontal sensor. The device is powered by the octa-core Kirin 659 chipset supported by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. You can also use the microSD slot to bring the storage up to 256GB. To charge the 3000 mAh battery you will need to use the microUSB port (no Type C for the P Smart). Android 8.0 Oreo and EMUI 8 are implemented.