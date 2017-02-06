Huawei P10 and P10 Plus specs and pricing leaked ahead of MWC

A promotional document showing the pricing and specs of Huawei's new flagship P10 and P10 Plus devices has been leaked. These smartphones are expected to be unveiled later this month. For all the details, keep reading.

The leaked Huawei promotional image

According to the leaked image, originally in Chinese, the P10 will have three different variants, each with a different amount of internal storage and RAM. The P10 Plus will come in two variants.

The leaked image gives us a small preview of what the P10 and P10 Plus will look like. / © Huawei

Huawei P10 price and specs

The Huawei P10 is expected to have a 5.2-inch flat display with Full HD resolution. Both the P10 and P10 Plus will likely have the same chipset, the Kirin 960.

The leaked image features a Leica logo on the bottom right, so we could expect to see the previously rumored Leica dual 12 MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera on both models. The P9 featured a double Leica camera, which we were impressed with in our review.

Last year's P9 came in two display sizes. / © AndroidPIT

Huawei P9

Below are the different variants of the P10 and their pricing converted to US Dollars.

4 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage: 3,488 Yuan (around $508 USD)

4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage: 4,088 Yuan (around $595 USD)

6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage: 4,688 Yuan (around $683 USD)

Huawei P10 Plus price and specs

The Huawei P10 Plus is expected to have a 5.5-inch curved edge display, possibly with quad HD resolution. Below are the different variants of the P10 Plus and their pricing converted to US Dollars.

4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage: 4,988 Yuan (around $726 USD)

6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage: 5,688 Yuan (around $828 USD)

Some of the other rumored features of these devices mention the inclusion of Android 7.0 Nougat, an iris scanner and fingerprint reader. For more news about the Huawei P10, check out our full rumors article.

The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus are expected to be revealed on February 26, a day prior to Mobile World Congress. It is unclear if Huawei will release this device in the US, but Americans will still be able to purchase it from sites like Amazon (as usual for non-Honor branded Huawei smartphones) in any case. Wondering what else to expect at MWC 2017? Check out the latest announcements, rumors and all our predictions here.

What do you think of the P10's design? Would you prefer the Plus version?