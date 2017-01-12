First Huawei P10 specs leaks surface

Huawei is speeding towards its goal of overtaking Samsung in the race to sell the most smartphones worldwide. The Chinese manufacturer plans to give its devices an air of exclusivity similar to the iPhone or Galaxy S series. Recently some images of a possible prototype for the Huawei P10 have been leaked along with a few rumored specs, and an update on its release date . Here's what we know so far.

Huawei P10: price and release date

Just a couple months after Huawei's announcement about the US release of the Mate 9 at CES, MWC 2017 will happen and the company will do another big reveal. At the massive conference, Android Central says that Huawei will unveil a new flagship according to the press invites the manufacturer sent out. The flagship will likely be the P10. Its starting price should be around $750, a bit more than the Mate 9.

Huawei P10: design

The Huawei P9 is quite elegant. The aluminum build brings back the thinness boasted by its successor, the P8. We don't have any idea what the newest Huawei flagship will look like, but we are certain that the manufacturer will surprise us.

Huawei has good relationships with other reputable companies and collaborates regularly with them for its flagship devices. In the case of the P9, Huawei collaborated with the famous German camera manufacturer, Leica.More recently the Mate 9 made a version with an exclusive design by Porsche. Hopefully, these collaborations will further enrich its future flagships.

If early leaked renders are anything to judge by, it seems like the P10 could offer the same dual curved edge design as the P9, as well as a straight-edged version. One of the major changes at this stage appears to be the possibility of getting a physical home button on the front of the device.

Huawei P10 renders posted on Weibo. / © Weibo

Huawei P10: specs

We got the first leaks of the Huawei P10 – model number LON-L29 – from GFXbench. The P9 was the EVA-L29 so we assume that this is its successor. If these specs leaks are true then we should see some delicious improvements. Its screen could be slightly larger, coming in at 5.5 inches, but the resolution could also be remarkably increased. The P9 had a Full-HD (1920 x 1080) and the P10 display could have a QHD resolution (2560 x 1440). The leaked images of the P10 appear to confirm the rumors that the P10 will have a 5.5-inch screen and QHD resolution.

Leaked specs for the Huawei P10. / © GFXBench

Its processor could come with the new generation Kirin 960 (HiSilicon Hi3660, octa-core) and might feature a Mali-G71 GPU. The RAM may be bumped up to 6 GB and internal memory 256 GB. It's likely that there are different storage variants with this device.

We assume that the leaked 11 MP main camera will be a dual camera system and will therefore double to 22 MP. This is similar to the P9 and Mate 9. The front camera could be 7 MP.

Again, recent leaks are indicating that speculation on the specs may be right, as the processor might include a Kirin 960 processor with an octa-core 2.3 GHz CPU and Mali-G71 GPU. Some new rumors now circulating on the P10 are hinting that two variants of the phone may be offered. One model could have 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage, and the second having 6 GB of RAM with 128 GB memory. You can view the possible images of the prototype below.

Here's what the P10 could look like. / © Weibo

The early indications are that Huawei will be carrying over the dual camera system which made the P9 so popular, but has only increased the power of the camera to a relatively modest 12MP.

It also appears that the P10 departures from the design specification of the P9. For instance, the fingerprint scanner for the P10 could be a front-facing feature. These have come to us via Weibo, and spotted by AndroidPure.

Another image, leaked by PlayfulDroid, appears to show the home button and integrated fingerprint sensor fully flush with the surface of the handset, which would mean a capacitive button set underneath the screen, rather than a hardware button.

The P10 will reportedly feature a fingerprint sensor set beneath its glass display. / © AndroidPIT

What do you want to see with the Huawei P10? Let us know in the comments.