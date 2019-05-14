Huawei P20 Lite's 2019 makeover revealed in a new leak

Huawei will be launching a (confusingly named) mid-range smartphone called the P20 Lite 2019 soon, according to a leak from WinFuture. It will be a substantial upgrade of the original P20 Lite of last year thanks to the updated processor and four rear cameras. Check out the renders and details below.

A mid-range smartphone with a premium look

According to the outlet, the device will have the same sized 5.84-inch FHD+ LCD display as the original, but with a punch-hole for the front camera rather than a notch. There are no antenna bands in these renders, indicating plastic rather than metal as a housing material.

The P20 Lite 2019 in Charming Red / © WinFuture

As you can see on the rear, there will be four camera sensors. The main camera will have 24 MP resolution and an aperture of f / 1.8, but there is no further information on the other sensors (one of which may be a ToF sensor). The selfie camera could have a 25 MP sensor, like the Huawei Nova 4, which also had a punch-hole front shooter and was announced late last year.

The P20 Lite 2019 will be powered by the Kirin 710 SoC, and have two memory configurations: 4 GB RAM and either 64 or 128 GB of storage, likely expandable via Micro SD. Early speculation about pricing puts the cost between 280 and 330 EUR. Three colors will be available: Midnight Black, Charming Red, and Crush Blue.

What do you think of the P20 Lite's 2019 makeover? Let us know in the comments!