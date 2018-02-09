Leaked Huawei P20 Lite photos show off notch, headphone jack

Huawei is gearing up to release the next generation P-series flagships in March, and tantalizing tidbits are surfacing regarding the next-gen handsets all the time. The latest leaked photos show off the entry-level version of the P20 phones, unedited and naked in candid glory. Let's take a look at what they reveal.

The photos, coming courtesy of Spanish language tech magazine ComputerHoy, show off many details that could confirm your hopes—and fears—about the upcoming Huawei handset.

Notch on top

The front of the Huawei P20 Lite. / © ComputerHoy

One of the first things that leaps out is the presence of an iPhone X-style notch on the top of the screen. This is hardly surprising, since where Apple goes, rivals are sure to follow. Nonetheless a notched screen remains quite a divisive design choice, even if it's just a logical consequence of the trend towards ever-receding bezels. Another similarity to the iPhone is present—what looks to be a face recognition module just under the top end of the screen.

Opinion by Nicholas Montegriffo It's so ugly when the notch cuts into video content on the display. What do you think? 50 50 10 participants

On either side of the notch, we see tabs showing information about the time, battery life, etc.

The display is in the now must-have 18:9 aspect ratio and measures approximately 5.8 inches, with rounded corners reminiscent of the LG G6 or Samsung Galaxy S8. Interestingly, the front button is nowhere to be found. Despite being a 'Lite' version, the Huawei P20 Lite is still somewhat larger than the Huawei P10, with dimensions of around 148 x 71 x 7.2 mm.

No triple camera on the P20 Lite

Looking at the rear shots, the model has a very pale pink finish (the rumored 'Sakura Pink', most likely), confirming at least one of the available color options, though it has been confirmed that a black finish will also be available, and probably a blue one too. Accordingly to Computerhoy, the back has a glass finish, though it is difficult to tell for sure.

Two good eyes are all you need. / © ComputerHoy

One thing's for sure, the Huawei P20 Lite does not appear to have the rumored triple camera that may instead be reserve for the more high-tech versions of the family such as the P20 Pro. Instead we see a vertically mounted dual camera in the top left corner, and just below the Flash LED and "Hybrid Zoom" inscription, a feature we already know from the Huawei P10 camera.

Then there's that circular fingerprint sensor in the center. This, along with the face scanner on the front, will give users different options to quickly unlock the phone with biometric ID from either side.

Huawei P20 Lite sticks with the good ol' headphone jack

You can hold on to your headphones. / © ComputerHoy

Looking along the edges, we can see a USB Type-C connector on the underside of the smartphone, which hints at a quick charge compatibility, though we can't really tell anything about the battery from the images.

Next to the USB C connector there's good news for fans of the headphone jack, the trusty 3.5 mm output is present, at least on the P20 Lite. As for the bigger P20 sisters, they will probably be more trendy and ditch the jack altogether.

The sides of the phone have an attractive metallic finish and a rounded design for an easy grip. On the right side we find the volume and power buttons, while on the left there's the tray for two SIM cards or a SIM card and a micro SD card.

At this point, just working from the pictures, we can't say too much about what's inside the Huawei P20 Lite. Computerhoy estimates that the device will carry more than 4 GB of RAM and over 32 GB of internal storage capacity. Nonetheless, given that they had access to a pre-production model, we can't really be sure what hardware the Huawei P20 Lite will actually be packing when it's out in the world.

The Huawei P20 Lite, from what we can see so far, seems like it will be quite an attractive phone with premium features, though without the revolutionary potential of the triple camera.

As we know, Huawei will forgo showcasing the new flagships at MWC 2018 in Barcelona, opting instead for their own event in Paris at the end of March. There we should should find out everything about the P20 range's specifications, price and availability. Given Huawei's ambitions to conquer the world, let's hope we can see this one become available in the US this time around.

What do you think? Does the Huawei P20 Lite look tempting to you? What do you expect from the specifications?