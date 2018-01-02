Huawei P20: Trio of three-eyed monsters coming in February

Last year, Huawei unveiled the P10 and P10 Plus at the Mobile World Congress, cementing their status as a rising star in the smartphone world. While we expected them to follow up with a P11 in 2018, rumors indicate that the next installment in the P-series will actually be called the Huawei P20. According to the rumors, we should see three models unveiled in Barcelona with new features including a triple camera setup and an upgraded CPU .

Huawei P20: Design and features

Huawei is preparing to battle the competition with three new P20 series devices. According to some charts leaked online, the three devices will have different designs and the range will diversify just like Apple's iPhones: a basic model, a Plus and a Pro model very similar to iPhone X.

Huawei P20 Pro: An iPhone X with a twist? / © Weibo

Huawei P20 Pro: iPhone X style notch

By analyzing the firmware test of the alleged P20 Pro (which is hidden under the code name EMILY) Mishaal Rahman of XDA has found several details that refer to the presence of a notch. First of all, an image showing in the display area a black zone similar to that of the iPhone X, even if it is smaller.

Then there is the system property ro.config.hw_notch_size with coordinates that should identify the position of the notch, as well as the boot animation of 2244x1080 pixels compared to the display of 2160x1080 pixels (the missing pixel space could be what's taken up by the notch).

The P20 probably has a notch like this. / © XDA

Huawei P20 and P20 Plus: The front fingerprint reader remains in place.

The design of the Huawei P20 and P20 Plus will be more classic and will resemble that of the Huawei Mate 10 with a fingerprint reader at the front and a display covering most of the front surface. On the back to surround the camera section it seems that we will see a band with a different finish to the bodywork as already seen on the models in the Mate range of the house.

Huawei does not give up the front fingerprint reader. / © Weibo

Huawei P20, Plus and Pro: Triple cameras all round

Huawei appears to throwing their weight behind the three-camera setup in 2018. Their upcoming PCE series is already confirmed to have three main cameras equipped with Leica lenses. One of these cameras would offer 40MP and a 5X hybrid zoom. The three sensors should be able to capture 100% more light than the previous generation and should be accompanied by automatic scene recognition and intelligent management of settings thanks to artificial intelligence. This package could also appear on the P20 because, as we know, the brand always places a lot of attention on this component. Schematics leaked on Chinese social network Weibo, appear to confirm this triple camera array.

Opinion by Nicholas Montegriffo 2018 could see Huawei become an international juggernaut in the mobile tech world. What do you think? 50 50 7 participants

Huawei P20: Technical specifications

What else do we know about the future P20? The two basic models will integrate the Kirin 970 processor with artificial intelligence that is already in use in the Mate line and now also on the Honor View 10. Next to the CPU unit we will find 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal memory.

As for the Huawei P20 Pro, on the other hand, there seems to be a slight upgrade with a Kirin 975 CPU (whose only difference with the Kirin 970 should be the higher clock frequency), 6GB of RAM in the 128GB and 8GB version of RAM in the 256GB version. On the display side, the device looks like it will be fitted with a 6.01-inch Samsung LCD panel.

The software will obviously be Android 8.0 Oreo and EMUI as a skin, but it could arrive in version 8.0.1. The P20s should then support Easy Projection (already seen on the Mate 10) and therefore offer a USB 3.1 Type C port.

Huawei P20: release date and price

Bruce Lee, Huawei's Vice President of Handsets Product Line, said during an interview with Android Central that the brand is likely to launch new devices at the Mobile World Congress. This follows the precedent of the P10, which was announced on February 26th in Barcelona, ahead of schedule compared to its predecessors.

Huawei P10 and P10 Plus gave a big boost to the Chinese brand. / © AndroidPIT

In presenting the P20 at MWC 2018, Huawei seems to be doing the opposite of what many other brands: to launch before or after the Catalan fair. Huawei, according to Lee, has always tried to present its devices by March or April to kick-start Easter sales, at least in the European market.

What would you like to find in the Huawei P20?