Huawei P20 Pro update includes security patch and theme fix

The Huawei P20 Pro has received an update. This is a substantial one, if not in content then certainly in size. It weighs in at 3.46 GB, so make sure you're connected to Wi-Fi and have enough battery life left. What does this update bring with it?

Huawei P20/Pro/Lite Android update Android 8.1 Oreo Android P Huawei P20 Yes - Huawei P20 Pro Yes - Huawei P20 Lite Yes -

The first software update for the P20 Pro

The P20 Pro has received its first software update. Don't expect big news, but rather some optimizations and the addition of March's security patch to make the device safer.

The update is heavy and comes with a long build number: CLT-L29 8.1.0.107(C432)-FULL. With this update, Huawei solves the problem with updating the online themes in the Themes section. That's it. Given the size, we might have expected a bit more, but at least we get a security patch out of it.

The security patch and theme fix comes to our Italian device. / © AndroidPIT

What about Android P?

There's no information at the moment regarding when to expect Android P for the P20 Pro, but we'll keep you posted when there is an official word from Huawei on the matter.

Have you already purchased the P20 Pro? What software improvements are you hoping for?