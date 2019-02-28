P30 and P30 Pro: new renders dispel all doubts

Announced in March last year, the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro quickly became some of the most successful smartphones coming out of China. It is not surprising, then, that Huawei is preparing to launch their successors during the spring of this year. Newly leaked renderings of the P30 and P30 Pro, accompanied by device specs, answer many of the questions that have arisen in recent days.

Shortcuts:

P30 and P30 Pro show up in new renders

The source is our old acquaintance - leaker Roland Quandt, who has published new renders of the Huawei P30 range coming later this month on WinFuture. We can finally know a lot about the final look of the flagships, but also, again thanks to our colleague, we can take a first look at the complete specs.

Huawei P30

The standard version of the P30 closely follows the form factor of the previous generation. The smartphone has a metal structure enclosed in two glass panels. In this case the display is flat (not curved at the sides) and has a very small notch, Essential PH-1 style. On the back there are 3 cameras, a double LED flash and laser autofocus. There is no fingerprint reader in sight, so it has probably been integrated into the OLED display.

The Huawei and Leica brands will remain in their place. / © WinFuture

Huawei P30: leaked specifications Technical specifications Display 6,1 inches Processor Kirin 980 RAM 6GB/8GB Internal storage 128GB/256GB Rear cameras 3 rear cameras

(normal, 3x telephoto, wide angle)

Opening f/1.8 - f/2.4

(not variable, this is the minimum and maximum aperture of the three lenses) Front camera 24 MP Battery 4000mAh, 40W recharge Other Optical fingerprint reader under the display, 3.5mm jack

Huawei P30 Pro

The Pro version of the new Huawei top range will be slightly different. There is a dewdrop notch on the front and an in-display fingerprint reader. Three cameras are visible on the back, flanked by a ToF sensor located under the LED flash. Of these three cameras, the third, located at the bottom of the module, is striking because of its square shape. It would be a telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom similar to that presented by OPPO and exclusive to the P30 Pro. The focal lengths could vary from 16mm (wide angle) to 125mm (telephoto).

Therefore, it seems that the model glimpsed during MWC is not the P30 or P30 Pro after all...

Huawei P30 in two of the colours that will be on the market. / © WinFuture

Huawei P30 Pro: leaked specifications Technical specifications Display 6,5 inches Processor Kirin 980 RAM 8GB/12GB Internal storage 128GB/256GB Rear cameras 4 rear cameras

(normal IMX607 38MP, 10x telephoto lens, wide angle and ToF sensor)

Opening f/1.6 - f/3.4

(not variable, this is the minimum and maximum aperture of the three lenses) Front camera 24 MP Battery 4000mAh, 40W recharge Other Optical fingerprint reader underneath the display

Official launch date

Good news! Huawei has finally announced the official launch date of the Huawei P30, P30 Pro and P30 Lite. On March 26th, the Chinese manufacturer will hold a dedicated event in the French capital. For the occasion, Huawei promises to "rewrite the rules". The video accompanying today's tweet provides some clues: you can imagine the presence of a particularly powerful optical zoom, just like the one OPPO presented at the Mobile World Congress.

What do you think of Huawei's new P-series? Let us know in the comments.