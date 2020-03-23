The new camera specs of the Huawei P40 Pro have leaked

Shortly before the presentation of the new Huawei smartphones, the technical specs of the phones has leaked. So Huawei fans can once again look forward to an improved camera. The Huawei P40 is no longer a secret either. Meanwhile, only speculation about memory and price is being made about the non-Pro variant.

With the new P-Series, we expect Huawei to offer nothing less than the best mobile phone camera this year. As it seems, the Chinese company is once again meeting these expectations, as a leak expert has now revealed very detailed data on the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro:

Huawei P40

6.1-inch display

Leica Ultra Vision triple camera (50MP + 16MP + 8MP)

Huawei XD Fusion Engine

Front camera: 32MP

30x digital zoom

3,800 mAh battery (40W Quick Charge)

Kirin 990 5G

Huawei P40 Pro

6.58-inch display

Leica Ultra Vision Quad camera (50MP + 40MP + 12MP + ToF)

Huawei XD Fusion Engine

Front camera: 32MP + depth sensor

50 x SuperSensing zoom with telephoto stabilization

4,200 mAh, 40W wired charging & 40/27W wireless SuperCharge

Kirin 990 5G

Leaker Ishan Agarwal doesn't give any details about built-in RAM and internal storage, but in view of the published data, the information might be of secondary importance. Huawei will use enough RAM and offer several memory sizes.

The camera combination of the Huawei P40 Pro is particularly exciting. We are now at a time when we are also interested in the sensor sizes in order to be able to classify the high-end cameras in smartphones - this data is missing so far.

Huawei, however, once again integrates the RYYB sensor, which was used in the Mate 30 Pro, among others, and provides decent results in poor lighting conditions. Instead of 40 megapixels in the Mate, the new main sensor in the P40 Pro has a resolution of 50 megapixels. The 50x hybrid zoom is supposed to be supported by a telephoto lens; we can probably expect impressive zoom results here, too.

The Huawei P40 series from the back. / © Evan Blass / Twitter

This component will be missing on the Huawei P40. According to the leaks, buyers will get a 30x digital zoom without telephoto. The 3D-ToF sensor is also reserved for the premium device. The same main sensor is used on the front, which is complemented by a depth sensor on the P40 Pro. This will have an effect on portrait shots. Therefore, the front camera of the Pro model is probably also arranged in a pill-shaped shape notch, as can be seen in the latest render images:

Speculation about possible prices for the new flagships ends on March 26. Although we expect costs to exceed $1,000 euros, we are also curious whether Huawei will be able to lower the price due to the lack of Google services to bring the smartphones to the customers.

