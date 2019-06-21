Huawei unveils which smartphones will get Android Q

Since Trump banned American telecommunications companies from working with so-called "high-risk" companies, Huawei has been sailing in troubled waters (a decline in sales , the postponement of its ambitions Mate X , questions about the future, etc.) Consumers of the brand are also a little lost and are wondering about the tracking of devices. To reassure its customers, the Chinese manufacturer has therefore unveiled the list of smartphones that will be updated to Android 10 Q .

You can find more videos on current tech topics on our video page.

Will my Huawei smartphone be able to receive Android Q? This is certainly the question most frequently asked by users of the brand's smartphones. And for good reason, the end of its Android license makes it a little more difficult for the manufacturer to deliver updates. Its status as a privileged partner of Google, as a member of the beta program, could still make things easier for it.

In a press release, Huawei, therefore, reminded us that its users were its top priority before adding:

Anyone who has already bought, or is about to buy a Huawei smartphone, can continue to access the world of apps as they have always done. All devices continue to be covered by our manufacturer’s warranty and will receive full service support accordingly.



Our most popular current devices, including the P30 series, will be able to access Android Q. In fact, we have already launched a beta developer programme for Android Q which is running right now on our Mate 20 Pro device."

Following this message, Huawei also released a list of 17 smartphones that will receive the update to Android Q:

However, no information on the deployment dates of the update was provided. Due to the deadline granted by the US government, which runs until August 20, 2019, it is possible that Huawei will release the updates before that deadline. We will keep you informed as soon as we know more.

Is your smartphone on this list? Do you trust Huawei's promises?