Huawei will present its first car this week in Shanghai

Huawei's plans go far beyond dethroning Samsung as the world's #1 smartphone manufacturer. The Chinese company also wants to try its luck in the automotive sector, and will present its first car prototype at the Shanghai Auto Show, which runs from 16 to 25 April.

Earlier this month Huawei and Dongfeng, a Chinese car manufacturer, signed an agreement with the Xiangyang authorities worth around 3 billion yuan (almost 450 million US dollars).

This agreement is based on the development of intelligent platforms for automobiles, logistics and 5G on board autonomous automobiles. No precise details have been given, but it appears that the two Asian companies are working on a solution with wireless connectivity and cloud capabilities.

A possible Apple Car design. / © 9to5 Mac

During the signing ceremony, a minibus model was shown, so this is probably close to the prototype we will see at the Shanghai Motor Show. Obviously, 5G connectivity will be the basis of this new project.

Huawei is not the only smartphone manufacturer entering the automotive world. Just a few days ago, we saw what Xiaomi's first car looked like in alliance with Bestune. This vehicle, a 143 hp SUV called Bestune T77, is currently only available in China. Plus, we've been waiting for Apple's moves for a long time. Although no great details are known, the Cupertino company is working on the development of its own vehicle, surely autonomous, as part of Project Titan.

Do you think it's a good idea for Huawei to also manufacture vehicles? Let us know.