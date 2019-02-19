Instagram too add one of Facebook's killer features
Instagram is experimenting with a new sticker dedicated to real money donations within Stories. The news comes after researcher, Jane Manchun Wong, tweeted about the feature. It seems that the function is very similar to the Facebook fundraising system, which followers to donate money to charities, non-profit organizations or individuals for personal reasons.
Based on Wong's screenshot, it seems that users will soon be able to choose a non-profit organization to link to the new sticker that will be available in the Stories. Facebook has had its fundraising tools since 2015, but only recently has it removed all types of taxes associated with donations. In recent years, Instagram has experimented with payments on the platform, but so far has only released features currently undergoing testing to allow selected users to make reservations in some restaurants.
Instagram is working on "Donation" sticker— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 18, 2019
It lets users to start fundraisers for their favorite non-profits pic.twitter.com/hrhjkpPNpM
As usual, the features that are tested on Facebook or Instagram are available to a very small circle of users and it is not certain that they will reach the stage of a complete roll-out. So, if you're going to start raising money through your Instagram Stories, know that for now, you'll have to use the classic "link in bio" method to redirect your users to the purpose.
Would you welcome this fundraising feature on Instagram? Let us know in the comments below.
1 Comment
Im excited to see the new sticker on Instagram!