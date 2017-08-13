Download and install the latest Google Play Services APK 11.0.X for free

Everything the Play Store does with the apps on your phone goes through Google Play Services. This tells your phone when to update apps and introduces new features and settings to Google Play. Long story short: you should keep it updated. Find out all about the latest version, Google Play Services 11.0.X , and how to update Google Play Services the easy way or the more technical way with a newer APK .

Google Play Services 11.0.X: what's new?

The latest version of Google Play Services is 11.0.X, and it was introduced in June of 2017. Versions 11.0.4 and 11.0.2 bring fixes for minor issues in Firebase Cloud Messaging and Performance Monitoring, which is relevant information only for developers. In addition, 11.0.1 fixes an issue with apps that use rxjava.

Prior to the newest versions of Google Play Services, versions 10.0.X (the last one to support Gingerbread) to 10.2.X (the last to support Honeycomb) reigned from November 2016 until May 2017. Before that, versions 9.0.X up to 9.8.X were current from May 2016 to October 2016.

Google Play Services is the general overlord of apps, and you're best off when it's up-to-date. / © ANDROIDPIT

Install Google Play Services: the easy way

The simplest way to always have the latest version of Google Play Services installed is to keep an eye on this page, where we'll provide you with a download link to the very latest versions available in the Play Store. Just tap the install button below to ensure you have the current version.

Google Play services

However, as with most things Android, there are always newer and better versions available if you're willing to put in a little more effort. For example, there are multiple versions of Google Play Services for the different versions of Android you might have. So, if you want the very latest version, just follow the steps below.

First you need to know which version of Android you have. / © ANDROIDPIT

Install Google Play Services: the technical way

First, you'll need to know which version of Android you have. Go to Settings > About Phone and look for Android Version. Then, you'll need unknown sources enabled on your phone. This just allows you to install apps from outside Google Play. Go to Settings > Security > Unknown Sources and check the box.

Then we need to enable Unknown Sources in your security settings. / © ANDROIDPIT

Next, you need to know which version of Play Services is right for you. This is where your Android version number comes in. Each Google Play Services version has a three number suffix at the end, following the hyphen.

These three numbers are broken down as follows: Android version, CPU architecture and dots per inch (DPI). You can check the current version of Google Play Services by going to Settings > Apps > All tab > Google Play Services.

You can see the -446 suffix at the end of the Google Play Services version number (right). / © ANDROIDPIT

The first number is your Android version:

0 = Android 4.4.4 and older

2 = Android 5.0 and 5.1 (starting with Google Play Services v8)

4 = Android 6.0 and above (Note: 4 = Android 5.0 and 5.1 for versions of Google Play Services prior to v8)

7 = Android 5.0

8 = Android TV

The second number is your CPU architecture:

1 = armeabi

3 = armeabi-v7a

4 = arm64-v8a

7 = x86

The third number is your device screen's DPI (dots per inch):

0 = universal

2 = 160 dpi

4 = 240 dpi

6 = 320 dpi

8 = 480 dpi

So in the screenshot above you can tell I have a Lollipop device running an ARMv8 chip with 320 DPI. If you want to do things the other way around and figure out which number you should be looking for, just grab CPU-Z, which will tell you your CPU architecture and DPI. The good news is that once you know this information it won't change until you get a new phone.

On the left, we can see this device has x86 architecture, and on the right, 160 DPI. / © ANDROIDPIT

CPU-Z

Download Google Play Services APK

Now you simply have to choose the right Google Play Services version based on the three pieces of information you just collected. You can find the latest versions of Google Play Services hosted on APK Mirror and select the right one with the right suffix for your device. Then, just download and install Google Play Services onto your phone.