Download and install the latest Google Play Services APK 11.0.X for free

Everything the Play Store does with the apps on your phone goes through Google Play Services. This tells your phone when to update apps and introduces new features and settings to Google Play. Long story short: you should keep it updated. Find out all about the latest version, Google Play Services 11.0.X, and how to update Google Play Services the easy way or the more technical way with a newer APK.
Jump to section:
- Install Google Play Services the easy way
- Install Google Play Services the technical way
- Install Google Play Services APK
Google Play Services 11.0.X: what's new?
The latest version of Google Play Services is 11.0.X, and it was introduced in June of 2017. Versions 11.0.4 and 11.0.2 bring fixes for minor issues in Firebase Cloud Messaging and Performance Monitoring, which is relevant information only for developers. In addition, 11.0.1 fixes an issue with apps that use rxjava.
Prior to the newest versions of Google Play Services, versions 10.0.X (the last one to support Gingerbread) to 10.2.X (the last to support Honeycomb) reigned from November 2016 until May 2017. Before that, versions 9.0.X up to 9.8.X were current from May 2016 to October 2016.
Install Google Play Services: the easy way
The simplest way to always have the latest version of Google Play Services installed is to keep an eye on this page, where we'll provide you with a download link to the very latest versions available in the Play Store. Just tap the install button below to ensure you have the current version.Google Play services
However, as with most things Android, there are always newer and better versions available if you're willing to put in a little more effort. For example, there are multiple versions of Google Play Services for the different versions of Android you might have. So, if you want the very latest version, just follow the steps below.
Install Google Play Services: the technical way
First, you'll need to know which version of Android you have. Go to Settings > About Phone and look for Android Version. Then, you'll need unknown sources enabled on your phone. This just allows you to install apps from outside Google Play. Go to Settings > Security > Unknown Sources and check the box.
Next, you need to know which version of Play Services is right for you. This is where your Android version number comes in. Each Google Play Services version has a three number suffix at the end, following the hyphen.
These three numbers are broken down as follows: Android version, CPU architecture and dots per inch (DPI). You can check the current version of Google Play Services by going to Settings > Apps > All tab > Google Play Services.
The first number is your Android version:
0 = Android 4.4.4 and older
2 = Android 5.0 and 5.1 (starting with Google Play Services v8)
4 = Android 6.0 and above (Note: 4 = Android 5.0 and 5.1 for versions of Google Play Services prior to v8)
7 = Android 5.0
8 = Android TV
The second number is your CPU architecture:
1 = armeabi
3 = armeabi-v7a
4 = arm64-v8a
7 = x86
The third number is your device screen's DPI (dots per inch):
0 = universal
2 = 160 dpi
4 = 240 dpi
6 = 320 dpi
8 = 480 dpi
So in the screenshot above you can tell I have a Lollipop device running an ARMv8 chip with 320 DPI. If you want to do things the other way around and figure out which number you should be looking for, just grab CPU-Z, which will tell you your CPU architecture and DPI. The good news is that once you know this information it won't change until you get a new phone.CPU-Z
Download Google Play Services APK
Now you simply have to choose the right Google Play Services version based on the three pieces of information you just collected. You can find the latest versions of Google Play Services hosted on APK Mirror and select the right one with the right suffix for your device. Then, just download and install Google Play Services onto your phone.
98 comments
I found that I had to install the google services app to my phones system app folder or I got an error 0 message and wasn't able to download!! You need a root file explorer that can install the apk to the phones folder to do so! I used ES file explorer. I had root deleted the app. ...actually I think I just moved the apk and the phone installed it automatically.
Thank you (is it Scott?). After deleting my Google Services in an attempt to get an app installed, numbnuts Samsung rep told me I would have to do a factory reset on my phone. Your instructions worked perfectly, the first time. My phone is Galaxy 2, SGH-T989. I am grateful.
This Jove me may phone know this so happy, and know this all my sweet phone
H E L L O , Moto G (1st generation) XT1032 Lollipop 5.1 . . .
Trying to solve a Google Play Services update issue I am now locked into a loop
"Android is starting... Optimising app 14 of 52".
I succeed in accessing "Recovery" and I have carried out "wipe data/factory reset" 3 (or more) times.
On "Reboot" the Moto logo appears. After a long wait I get a dark screen and the "Android is starting... Optimising app 1 of 52" starts all over again . . . what is your advice ? . . .
I solved the problem on ZTE Blade Q, tnx for assistence, i`m happy now :)
And here.
If 8 as the first number means android TV then why does my marshmallow device have 8?
Intex Aqua with Version 5.1, not able to update any app.
Please help.
Excellent service
It is the worst Google download I have ever come across this new version of Google play service how do you download it. Got know Google at all. .Google services
but mine is a samsung duos and it says android version 5.1.1
version 3.0.27[59913-05]
don't know what to do, pls help me through
Hi, I am sorry , I might be a bit stupid. I got the 3 numbers thing, my number is 248 but what about the version?. By deduction I took the version from the time I got my phone November 2015 but I am not sure if it worked. I installed an app, APK Installer, to install the file I downloaded but still having problems with google. Google app does not work and most of the apps tell me they are not supported by the phone cause is not compatible with Google Play Services. I am desperate, I rooted my phone and I thought it would work properly and I still have this problems...Is there anything I am doing wrong? Maybe the version?
Google play service
Yea me for the almost the same thing to but it says u need to sign in to ur Google account and which I already am but it says authentication is required need to sign in to your Google account. I'm already signed in. Will some body please help me update Google play services. Please
play store update
sir i have qmobile s1 and got problem first time ever problem is my gmail account is not sign in on my smartphone because google play services is not available in my smartphone i reset many times but always got same problem
tell me any solution u have tell me must
Best Regards
Abdullah Parekh
So, I have a fire tablet hd 7, and I would like to know if it would be smart to download this? I got Snap chat off of an online app store, and it needs Google Play services to run. Thank you!
Please Reset And Install Google Updated Play Store Free.
Yes
Using Sony Xperia J ST26i (Andorid version 4.1.2) - rooted phone and unstalled playstore anf google app accidently.
Which Play store version need to install it?