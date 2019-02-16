When our children reach the age where they use a smartphone or tablet, it is important to take them by the hand and show them how to use the devices, and more importantly the Internet, properly. Child protection apps like Qustodio are well suited for this.

There are quite a number of child protection apps on the market and Qustodio is among the most popular. The app is available for Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and Kindle and we decided to have an in-depth look at the Android version. The setup is done quickly and easily, set your email address and password, that's it.

Qustodio can be used either free of charge or with the Premium Package, which includes more options. You have the choice between the three variants Small ($54.95 per year) Medium ($96.95 per year) and Large ($137.95 per year) for three, five or ten devices.

Qustodio lets you know what your child is being exposed to online. / © AndroidPIT

In order for Qustodio to perform its protective function properly, some permissions are required on the child's smartphone. The app must have permission for device management, among other things so that the child cannot simply delete it themselves. The authorization for accessibility features is necessary to give Qustodio access to all web content, apps and settings.

Qustodio also monitors Facebook

Qustodio has seven important areas in which it monitors and controls the use on children's smartphones.

Web browsing

Use time

Application rules

Social networks

Calls and SMS

Location

Panic button (currently only for Android)

The parents can determine for each area of Qustodio what the children are allowed to do and what not. Individual apps and websites can either be activated or blocked as a whole, or their use can be monitored. In order to monitor the social media accounts, the login data is necessary. SMS can only be monitored in terms of content, but not completely blocked.

Clear rules for many areas

You can configure the boundaries for your child from your smartphone, but it's more convenient on the computer. Individual rules and exceptions can be defined for all areas of Qustodio. Entire areas can also be excluded, for example, if you do not want to monitor the child's location in general.