For Motorola, the past twelve months was about consolidation and a year in which Motorola wanted to lay the foundations for a new future. At the Mobile World Congress 2019, we had the opportunity to talk to Antony Barounas, European Head of Motorola. His motto for 2019 is clear: We want to attack!

It's a very ambitious statement by Antony Barounas, but Motorola's General Manager for Europe is hungry and determined. Barounas does not see the new Chinese competition in European such as Xiaomi, OnePlus and co. as a threat. Instead, in 2019 he wants to show major smartphone manufacturers like Samsung and Huawei that Motorola is reawakening its old strength.

We want to be disruptive!

The basis of the plan to attack the giants from Korea and China was already laid out last year - or to put it in the words of Barounas: "We did some housekeeping". As part of the spring cleaning, costs were reduced and a great deal was optimized internally. But these measures are not limited to Europe, they were also implemented globally in 2018.

The Motorola G series is the strong foundation

The G series plays an important role in Motorola's current and future direction. With devices like the recently released Moto G7 series, Motorola has laid the foundation on the product side. In this sense, these are the devices that Motorola is using to cover the company's business costs. But the G series, in particular, needs to be continuously improved to meet the needs of ordinary smartphone users.

Motorola's strong foundation is the Moto G7 series / © AndroidPIT

The Motorola One is designed to turn heads

Last year, Motorola launched the One, a smartphone that did not really fit into the manufacturer's range at the time - both visually and through the use of Android One. But the European boss of Motorola is turning this experiment into a whole Motorola One series instead of a flash in the pan this year. Although Barounas was not yet allowed to reveal any details about the One line of phones, he told us that the devices would attract attention and arouse emotion for the Motorola brand. How exactly the Motorola One models will stand out from the competition, he unfortunately won't tell me yet.

The Motorola One was not an experiment. / © AndroidPIT

Wrinkle, fold or something else

If you look at the smartphone market, Barounas currently sees a lot of penguins running in waddle that hardly differ from each other anymore. They are often black or white, and to be honest, the look of smartphones hasn't changed much over the years.

The foldable smartphones now presented by Huawei and Samsung are certainly interesting and would stand out from the otherwise dull penguin colony of smartphones. But do most smartphone users really want to carry around a foldable phablet and use it in everyday life? Are the concepts of the Huawei Mate X and Samsung Galaxy Fold practical in everyday life? Barounas doubts that. But if Motorola were to consider mass-producing a mobile device with a foldable display, Lenovo as a whole would have all the technical means to do so. After all, Tech World 2016, Lenovo's own in-house exhibition, provided the first preview with the Folio.